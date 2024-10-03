Cache Valley concerns include growth, agriculture, immigration

LOGAN — It’s hard to know what everyone in Cache Valley is thinking about this election season. But growth, and continuing struggles for the agriculture industry, are a couple of the things that seem to be on the minds of a lot of people.

If you want to tell the story of Cache Valley — the growing communities, and the challenges that come with it — it helps to go back to its roots in agriculture.

Joe Fuhriman still farms on one of the original settlements of the valley. Today, he’s feeling the pressure more than ever, as agriculture seems to be absent from the pitches of either presidential candidate. All the while, producer costs rise, as market prices stay the same.

“We’re at the mercy, or at the mercy of everything. Weather, the government,” Fuhriman said. “I haven’t heard anything yet pertaining to agriculture, that they’re going to help it. If they’re going to do this.”

Around Logan, the issues are relatively diverse.

Alex Landaberde came from El Salvador, becoming a US citizen in 2000. His big concern is immigration. He wants a clear path for people like him.

“You know, we all make this country great,” Landaberde told KSL TV. “We need to see the bigger picture of that. It’s hard for people that want to work here. We should give them an opportunity.”

And on the campus of Utah State University, many students said they don’t feel they know enough about the issues. A couple of students voiced concerns over misinformed and less-informed voting.

“I think people need to be a little more educated, and look into the policies that candidates are for,” Londyn Berrett, a student at USU, said.

Another student, Connor Carlsen, told KSL TV that misinformation is widespread.

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet,” Carlsen said. “You know, there’s a lot of fake stuff out there.”

Once votes are cast and the country moves on, hopefully politicians won’t forget about the things that impact our everyday lives.

Fuhriman said the nation’s four major packers control the beef market, making it harder for the family farms. In the meantime, the agriculture industry continues to shrink, as he said many farms are priced for development.

“It’s hard to hold on,” Fuhriman said. “It’s hard to stay in business.”