Wednesday’s Child: Siblings Amari and Hagen searching for their forever family

TOOELE — At Ritzy Rescue Ranch located in Tooele, you’ll find a variety of rescued animals, from a large potbelly pig named Dave who loves belly rubs and carrots, to a giant tortoise named Clover who loves lounging in the shade.

You’ll also find goats, cows, horses, and a variety of chickens who have all been abused or neglected and are now being cared for in a safe space.

When visiting the nonprofit, 9-year-old Amari and 5-year-old Hagen got a taste of what it’s like to care for the animals, taking turns feeding them while learning unique facts about each one the owners of the ranch.

“The cows have long tongues when you feed them, I’m kind of scared of it,” said Hagen.

“I like the tortoise, and the fluffy chickens,” said Amari.

The siblings entered foster care in 2023, and over the past year-and-a-half they’ve come to depend on each other. Amari takes the role of older sister seriously, and keeps a watchful eye on Hagen, who like most 5-year-olds, is carefree and filled with questions.

“I’m funny, loud, quiet, and shy,” said Hagen. “I like race cars, animals, and dinosaurs.”

Amari describes herself as happy and calm, she said she likes learning about animals and science, and she enjoys being creative at school. Amari also loves being around people, and being social with friends.

“I want to be a designer, I like to design clothes,” she said.

Hagen and Amari said they have felt supported during their time in foster care, but they often think about being a part of a forever family.

“Family means you love each other,” said Hagen.

“It means you’re there for each other,” said Amari.

Hagen and Amari are resilient kids who are full of hope, the hope now is that a family will open their lives to them and show them what it means to be cared for and loved.

“I really want to be adopted,” said Hagen.

To learn more about Hagen and Amari please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.