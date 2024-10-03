Utah County seeks death penalty for man charged with Santaquin officer’s death

SANTAQUIN — The Utah County attorney is seeking the death penalty for a man who is charged with the aggravated murder of a Santaquin police sergeant.

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray filed the notice seeking the death penalty of Michael Aaron Jayne on Wednesday.

On May 5, Santaquin police Sgt. Bill Hooser and Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Dustin Griffiths conducted a traffic stop on Jayne, who was driving an 18-wheeler semitruck, on the Main Street onramp of I-15 in Santaquin.

As Hooser was talking to Jayne, the female passenger jumped out of the sleeper area of the semitruck and ran toward the officers “with her hands up, screaming that Michael was going to hurt her,” according to the charges.

The woman said Jayne was using meth, acting paranoid and was holding her against her will in his truck prior to being pulled over, charges say.

As Hooser and Griffiths were preparing to take Jayne into custody, he drove away. But just a short time later, he made a sharp U-turn and drove directly at the two officers and the woman, charging documents state.

Hooser began running, but Jayne accelerated and hit Hooser, smashing him against Griffiths’ vehicle, the documents say. Hooser died on impact.

Charges say Jayne then turned the semi toward Griffiths and the female passenger, who were able to move out of the path of the oncoming truck. Jayne then fled the scene on foot and allegedly stole multiple vehicles before he was apprehended by officers in Vernal.

Jayne was arrested and charged with with aggravated murder, a capital offense; two counts of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; burglary and three counts of theft, second-degree felonies; and failing to stop for an officer, a third-degree felony. He is being held without bail and has a status conference scheduled for Nov. 13.