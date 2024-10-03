Black bear moved after brush with Logan neighborhood

LOGAN — A black bear strolled through several people’s yards in Logan on Tuesday. Neighbors could breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to wildlife officers.

The neighborhood up in Logan’s foothills, along Quail Canyon Drive, is used to wildlife like deer, but not black bears.

One resident, Ken Parker, captured a video of the bear walking through his neighbor’s backyard. The first reported sighting was around noon on Tuesday, then it seemed to disappear. Then, it was spotted later in the evening.

Biologists with Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources were able to tranquilize the bear. They said the bear is a male, and about three-years-old. They moved the bear to another area away from homes.

Initially, Logan police issued a reverse 911, telling people in the area to go and stay inside.

Colleen Gordin got that message, and quickly ran home, only to see the bear casually strolling through her backyard, getting close to the back window she was watching from.

“I was very frightened,” Gordin told KSL TV. “I think I screamed. I was going to video it, but then I forgot to turn the button on. That’s how scared I was. When you’re within two feet of a bear, even though there’s glass between you, it’s scary.”

Funny enough, she pointed out that it appeared to walk out to the side of the road in front of her house and look both ways before crossing the street.

DWR biologists said it’s not uncommon for them to be spotted in foothills and canyon areas, and they should be reported if they become aggressive, or show up in populated areas.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, and officials said the bear was safely relocated.