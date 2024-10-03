Utah Hockey Club Player Gives Props To BYU Mascot Cosmo

On the Site:
Oct 2, 2024, 8:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club continues to settle into their new home, nearby sports teams and local universities have embraced their newest neighbor. However, on Wednesday afternoon, one of the Utah Hockey Club players gave a shoutout to BYU mascot Cosmo Cougar on social media.

Goaltender Connor Ingram gives props to Cosmo on X

While admitting that he’s never had a college allegiance, Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram gave props to BYU’s mascot on social media.

“Never had a college allegiance but whoever’s inside that BYU cougar suit is my Roman Empire. Dudes legit,” Ingram shared on his X account.

Cosmo then responded to Ingram with, “my man 🤝”

In addition to the interaction between Ingram and Cosmo, the hockey club also attended a University of Utah football game last month and an RSL match back in July.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their preseason against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at the Honda Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone.  Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

