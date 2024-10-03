On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Beloved youth lacrosse coach dies of heart attack, community honors his memory

Oct 2, 2024, 9:53 PM | Updated: 10:53 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan community is mourning the loss of a beloved youth lacrosse coach who suffered a heart attack during Saturday’s game and suddenly passed away.

Wednesday night the team and more than a hundred friends and family members gathered to remember 37-year-old Jesse Cervantes.

It was emotional as kids and parents, many bonded by youth lacrosse, celebrated the man. They said he was always happy, always smiling, and was the first to celebrate other’s accomplishments.

This youth lacrosse team is where Jesse Cervantes spent much of his time with his son, 8-year-old Alfie, who plays attack. His wife, Brittany Cervantes, said he had a contagious personality, and everybody loved him.

The Cervantes family. (Courtesy, Brittany Cervantes) Jesse Cervantes coached his son Alfie's lacrosse team, before he tragically died from a heart attack on Sept. 28 (Courtesy, Brittany Cervantes) Brittany Cervantes (Left) and husband Jesse Cervantes (right) hold their son Alfie. (Courtesy, Brittany Cervantes) Jesse Cervantes and his son Alfie.(Courtesy, Brittany Cervantes) The Cervantes family. (Courtesy, Brittany Cervantes) Jesse Cervantes (left) and his son Alfie (right).(Courtesy, Brittany Cervantes) The Cervantes family. Community members held a vigil to honor Jesse Cervantes' memory. (Courtesy, Brittany Cervantes) The Cervantes family, Jesse (left) Alfie (middle) Brittany (right). (Courtesy, Brittany Cervantes)

“He was so excited to be coaching lacrosse because he played at Alta in high school,” Brittany Cervantes said.

And while he was many things to lots of different people, one of her favorite things about him was how much he loved his family.

“He was the best dad,” Brittany Cervantes said. “He was passionate about fatherhood, we would call it, you know, we are in our ‘parent phase.'”

And they loved everything about it and doing it together. The boys on Jesse’s team loved him too.

“He was a nice, encouraging coach,” one of Jesse’s players told KSL TV.

Head coach Mike Heath told the boys to strive to live like Jesse did; put family first and be happy.

The night was emotional for everyone who gathered, obvious of the love felt for Brittany, Alfie, and Jesse. They ended the night releasing balloons.

Brittany said doctors told her Jesse may have had a genetic condition that could account for the heart attack. But they had no idea.

As for the family, there is a GoFundMe set up for them to help with this unexpected loss.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

