On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man killed in electric scooter crash

Oct 2, 2024, 9:33 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)

(Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after crashing an electric scooter into a light pole Wednesday night, according to police.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was a fatal accident, near the west side of Salt Lake Community College.

Roden reported no other people were involved in the crash, and the incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking story and may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Man killed in electric scooter crash

A man died after crashing an electric scooter into a light pole Wednesday night, according to police.

3 hours ago

There have been 16 deaths in seven days in Utah, leaving communities extremely concerned. (KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

Spike of deadly crashes on Utah roads

Right now Utah is seeing a spike in deadly crashes on the road. 31 deadly crashes since Labor Day, and 16 deaths just in the last week. State crash experts with Utah's Zero Fatalities campaign believe it's a trend drivers can reverse.

3 hours ago

A University of Utah air ambulance responding to a crash on Highway 40. (Terry Kearns)...

Alexander Campbell

Crash on US 40 leaves two dead, including toddler

A crash on U.S. Highway 40 has left two people dead, including a woman and a three-year-old girl on Tuesday.

1 day ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

3 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-15

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right three lanes on northbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County.

1 day ago

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Man hospitalized following paragliding accident

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Monday following a paragliding accident in northern Utah, police said.

2 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

75-year-old woman killed in auto-pedestrian collision in Saratoga Springs

A 75-year-old woman died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Utah County, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man killed in electric scooter crash