Man killed in electric scooter crash
Oct 2, 2024, 9:33 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm
(Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after crashing an electric scooter into a light pole Wednesday night, according to police.
Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was a fatal accident, near the west side of Salt Lake Community College.
Roden reported no other people were involved in the crash, and the incident is under investigation.
This is a breaking story and may be updated.