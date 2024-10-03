On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tempers Flare In Real Salt Lake Draw Vs. Minnesota United FC

Oct 2, 2024, 9:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANDY, Utah – It’s difficult to declare either side happy after a chippy, nil-nil draw between two Western Conference MLS contenders. Real Salt Lake picked up a point in a match that turned chippy for both sides.

RSL (14-7-11, 53 points) hosted Minnesota United FC (13-12-7, 46 points) at America First Field on Wednesday, October 2.

RELATED: RSL Settles for Draw In Late-Season Clash With Austin FC

First Half

Zac MacMath started in goal for the home team as a keeper battle between him and Gavin Beavers continued. It was the Florida native’s second consecutive start and 21st overall.

Minnesota turned away an early set piece for Salt Lake in the sixth minute as both teams went through the feeling-out process.

The first legitimate attacking threat came from RSL in the 18th minute as Chicho slipped behind the defense. Arango tried to center after closing the angle but didn’t have a teammate available on the trail.

Minnesota’s first foray into the attacking third ended when Carlos Harvey fired a shot attempt into the side netting.

Moments later, Arango and Marczuk teamed up for a dangerous attack. Chicho worked into the box before dumping a pass off to Marczuk with momentum. The midfielder dropped a beautiful ball off to Arango, but Dayne St. Clair took in the RSL scoring leader’s strike.

The Loons went on the offensive, generating several chances late in the half. Despite the added pressure, RSL’s defense held strong. On the other side, St. Clair stopped and shot from Brayan Vera and benefited from a ball in extra time that caromed off the crossbar.

Four yellows were issued in the opening half, and Minnesota was booked three times. Vera earned a yellow for RSL.

Second Half

Early in the second period, Matt Crooks found Marczuk with a beautiful pass in the box, but a right-footed shot missed wide left.

Minnesota mounted their own scoring attack moments later. MacMath stood tall when stopping a Carlos Harvey attack.

The first substitutions of the match came in the 61st minute. Diego Luna, Nelson Palacio, and Alexandros Katranis entered for RSL, with Andrew Brody, Braian Ojeda, and Diogo Gonçalves exiting.

Anderson Julio replaced Marczuk in the 71st minute.

Minnesota forced two corners in the closing minutes but came up empty each time.

Chicho earned a yellow in the 90th minute, leading to a review. As a result of the review, Brayan Vera was sent off with a red card after appearing to spit on a Minnesota player.

Nobody could break through in stoppage time, and both teams earned a point in the scoreless draw.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

RSL travels to the Bay Area on Saturday, October 5, to play the San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff at PayPal Park is at 8:30 p.m. MT.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Lack Of Firepower Results In Utah Hockey Club Loss To Anaheim

After a solid victory against the San Jose Sharks the previous night, the Utah Hockey Club ran out of gas and came up short against the Anaheim Ducks on the second half of a back-to-back. Missing the majority of their firepower, Utah's special teams' success dried up enroute to a 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tempers Flare In Real Salt Lake Draw Vs. Minnesota United FC

It's difficult to declare either side happy after a chippy, nil-nil draw between two Western Conference MLS contenders. RSL (14-7-10, 52 points) hosted Minnesota United FC (13-12-6, 45 points) at America First Field on Wednesday, October 2.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Player Gives Props To BYU Mascot Cosmo

As the Utah Hockey Club continues to settle into their new home, nearby sports teams and local universities have embraced their newest neighbor. However, on Wednesday afternoon, one of the Utah Hockey Club players gave a shoutout to BYU mascot Cosmo Cougar on social media.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stronger Cody Williams Noticing Improvement On Defense

Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams has hit the weight room this summer and hopes it added strength will help on the team on defense.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Wolverines Named 2028 NCAA Tournament Host

Utah Valley University will host the first and second rounds of the 2028 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Delta Center.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Skyridge Falcons @ Lone Peak Knights

Game Night Live heads to Utah County for a Game of the Week battle between the top two Region 3 teams.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Tempers Flare In Real Salt Lake Draw Vs. Minnesota United FC