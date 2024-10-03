Tempers Flare In Real Salt Lake Draw Vs. Minnesota United FC

SANDY, Utah – It’s difficult to declare either side happy after a chippy, nil-nil draw between two Western Conference MLS contenders. Real Salt Lake picked up a point in a match that turned chippy for both sides.

RSL (14-7-11, 53 points) hosted Minnesota United FC (13-12-7, 46 points) at America First Field on Wednesday, October 2.

First Half

Zac MacMath started in goal for the home team as a keeper battle between him and Gavin Beavers continued. It was the Florida native’s second consecutive start and 21st overall.

Minnesota turned away an early set piece for Salt Lake in the sixth minute as both teams went through the feeling-out process.

The first legitimate attacking threat came from RSL in the 18th minute as Chicho slipped behind the defense. Arango tried to center after closing the angle but didn’t have a teammate available on the trail.

Minnesota’s first foray into the attacking third ended when Carlos Harvey fired a shot attempt into the side netting.

Moments later, Arango and Marczuk teamed up for a dangerous attack. Chicho worked into the box before dumping a pass off to Marczuk with momentum. The midfielder dropped a beautiful ball off to Arango, but Dayne St. Clair took in the RSL scoring leader’s strike.

The Loons went on the offensive, generating several chances late in the half. Despite the added pressure, RSL’s defense held strong. On the other side, St. Clair stopped and shot from Brayan Vera and benefited from a ball in extra time that caromed off the crossbar.

Four yellows were issued in the opening half, and Minnesota was booked three times. Vera earned a yellow for RSL.

Second Half

Early in the second period, Matt Crooks found Marczuk with a beautiful pass in the box, but a right-footed shot missed wide left.

Minnesota mounted their own scoring attack moments later. MacMath stood tall when stopping a Carlos Harvey attack.

The first substitutions of the match came in the 61st minute. Diego Luna, Nelson Palacio, and Alexandros Katranis entered for RSL, with Andrew Brody, Braian Ojeda, and Diogo Gonçalves exiting.

Anderson Julio replaced Marczuk in the 71st minute.

Minnesota forced two corners in the closing minutes but came up empty each time.

Chicho earned a yellow in the 90th minute, leading to a review. As a result of the review, Brayan Vera was sent off with a red card after appearing to spit on a Minnesota player.

Nobody could break through in stoppage time, and both teams earned a point in the scoreless draw.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

RSL travels to the Bay Area on Saturday, October 5, to play the San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff at PayPal Park is at 8:30 p.m. MT.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24