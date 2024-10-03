On the Site:
ROADS TO UNDERSTANDING

KSL Launches ‘Roads to Understanding’ project to learn Utahns’ top concerns statewide

Oct 2, 2024, 11:02 PM

Deanie Wimmer's Profile Picture

BY DEANIE WIMMER


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — The chill music and warm night make it easy to think that all is well in this Cedar City neighborhood. But many of the students attending Southern Utah University have serious concerns about finding and paying for housing.

“We’re building more houses now, but there was a moment there, where you weren’t sure you would have a place to live,” one college student told KSL TV.

Utahns all over the state share the same anxiety.

The Utah Foundation conducted its Priorities Project, where every four years they survey a few thousand residents to identify the top issues. Based on this year’s priorities, the report is titled, “Priced Out and Fed Up.”

The Utah Foundation Priorities Project, ‘Priced Out and Fed Up’. (Utah Foundation)

Two of the top five issues involve the cost of housing, and the cost of everything else. The rest of the top five deal with politicians: #2 ignoring voters, #4 overreaching, and #5 partisanship.

“It’s a big surprise,” Shawn Teigen, president of Utah Foundation, said.

When asked, what does this say to politicians? He said, “I don’t know if it’s a wakeup call, or exactly what it is, but it shows maybe we need to start thinking about these issues.”

Another big surprise in the findings is the issue that didn’t even make the list—health care. It ranked number one in 2016 and in 2020.

“2024, nobody cares, it’s not even on the list of 17,” Teigen said.

Utah is not alone in ranking affordable housing as our top concern. Many states in our region and across the country are seeing home prices skyrocket in recent years.

“It’s a very big deal in Colorado, it’s a very big deal in Arizona, Nevada, in Idaho. It’s a big deal in most places right now,” he said.

That does little to comfort students in Cedar City, some of who are just in their first semester of living on their own.

“Right now my parents help with a lot, but next semester, I’m going to be basically on my own, and it’s going to be really hard I think,” Kate, a freshman at the university, said.

While many of these students struggle to find higher paying jobs, Teigen hopes policy makers and voters will work together to find policies that will address the problem.

“So our kids and grandkids can live in this state when they’re going to buy homes. Otherwise, they’ll have to live in Iowa or Ohio, they won’t be able to live here, unless they live in our basements,” he said.

The Utah Foundation hopes its Priorities Project sparks debate ahead of the election.

At the same time, KSL is launching a statewide listening campaign called “Roads to Understanding.” The station launched the project in Cedar City and will travel statewide in the coming weeks to hear the top issues in several Utah communities. The goal is to better understand each other and the challenges we all face, during this divisive political environment.

We would love to hear from you. Click here to let us know what issues impact you and your family.

