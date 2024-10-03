The Hat Trick: Lack Of Firepower Results In Utah Hockey Club Loss To Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CA – After a solid victory against the San Jose Sharks the previous night, the Utah Hockey Club ran out of gas and came up short against the Anaheim Ducks on the second half of a back-to-back. Missing the majority of their firepower, Utah’s special teams’ success dried up enroute to a 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s final preseason road game.

The Utah Hockey Club’s power play dried up and Anaheims goaltending was superb

For a power play unit that’s been so successful during the preseason and cashed in nearly every single night, Wednesday was a bit of a disappointment as they went 0-3 on the man advantage.

During those power play chances Utah couldn’t get set up, struggled to create overly dangerous opportunities and failed to generate the same amount of momentum as they have in previous matchups.

However, there are a few important things to consider about the game against the Ducks. First of all, this was arguably Utah’s least talented lineup as they were without Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi and Connor Ingram among others. So, to be fair, there wasn’t a ton of firepower out there for Utah.

Additionally, Duck’s goaltender Lukas Dostal was very good against Utah as he saved 35 of 37 shots faced. He was rarely beaten and even robbed some of Utah’s better players like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther which forced them to stare in frustration towards the ceiling.

Lukas Dostal has been pretty darn good for Anaheim tonight. 34 shots, 32 saves. He’s certainly kept his team in front with a few robbery saves that have forced some Utah players to stare at the ceiling. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 3, 2024

Dostal also went perfect in a post-game shootout, saving all three shots he faced. Some nights, goaltenders are simply unbeatable and that was the case against Utah.

Utah has to commit less penalties once the regular season starts

In four of their six games so far during the preseason, the Utah Hockey Club has more penalty minutes than their opponents and have consistently allowed goals while a man down. Sure, it’s just the preseason but that problem doesn’t necessarily go away just because the regular season begins.

It was more of the same against the Ducks on Wednesday night as they allowed a goal on the power-kill early in the game.

Ducks cash in on the power play and lead early 1-0. Really good zone possession and a beautiful tip in front of the net to beat Vejmelka. The penalties have to STOP for Utah. Cannot carry this into the regular season.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 3, 2024

After a hooking penalty by Patrik Koch, Utah went down a man and the Ducks took full advantage. Less than a minute into the power play, Anaheim setup inside the offensive zone, moved the puck quickly and struck as soon as a quality scoring opportunity opened up.

🚨 Killer on a power play!🚨 We lead 1-0. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/gyppUfUsv5 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 3, 2024

Once the preseason begins, Utah has to be more composed when it comes to committing penalties. Not only have they drawn numerous penalties during the preseason, but they’ve also come in a lot of bad moments.

Against Los Angeles it permitted the Kings to tie the game. Against the Knights it erased a Utah power play and Vegas stole the momentum. On Wednesday night it gave the Ducks an early lead and also allowed them to put the nail in the coffin on a delayed-penalty goal later in the third period.

Simply put, Utah has to be more composed. Penalties will never completely go away but the team can certainly try to lessen the amount and the timing of when they go down a man.

Kailer Yamamoto and Josh Doan continue to make the coaches job difficult in selecting a final roster

This is a topic that has been discussed nonstop over the last week, but every night the plot thickens and against Anaheim it was no different as Josh Doan and Kailer Yamomoto were excellent.

From Yamamoto it was more of what we’ve seen the last few games. Relentless, overbearing and scrappy play in the offensive zone which led to multiple chances. He even scored one of the most ridiculous tip-in goals you’ll ever see as he somehow got his blade on a high shot despite taking a stick right to the back.

Who was on the end of that shot? None other than Doan who continued to do what he does best. Nonstop battles in the dirty areas of the ice to win extra possessions and open up scoring opportunities. He also connected on a few really nice passes.

Watch Yamamoto the whole way. Skates around to try and lose the defender, comes back to a good spot, and then tips the puck in while taking a stick to the back. Thats just ridiculous.#UtahHC https://t.co/o4jOMvMBNl — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 3, 2024

Every night it gets harder and harder for the coaching staff as they near the final cuts. There should be only two roster spots available between Yamamoto, Doan, Michael Carcone and Liam O’Brien. So, who do you choose? Do you take the scrappy veteran in Yamamoto who has given everything during his PTO? Do you finally grant Doan his long-awaited chance at a rookie campaign? Is Carcone the safer bet given his production last season? Or do you call on Spicy Tuna for his physicality and strong presence?

Time will tell but it’s going to be incredibly hard no matter how they try and look at it.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will wrap up their preseason against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

