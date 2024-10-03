On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Raiders Head Coach Won’t Address Speculation Surrounding Davante Adams’ Future

Oct 3, 2024, 9:32 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce channeled his inner Bill Belichick on Wednesday, delivering his own version of “We’re on to Cincinnati” after being asked repeatedly about star wide receiver Davante Adams’ status with the team.

“Davante’s dealing with a hamstring (injury),” Pierce said. “He’s rehabbing, and the rest of us are focusing on Denver.”

The Raiders visit the Broncos on Sunday, and whether Adams will be on the flight to Denver is very much an open question given this week’s developments. He could miss his second game in a row with a hamstring injury, but multiple reports have said he wants out of Las Vegas and that the Raiders might be willing to accommodate such a request.

Raiders players followed Pierce’s cue and said their main objective was preparing for the Broncos, though wide receiver Jakobi Meyers acknowledged the Adams situation is hanging in the background.

“It’s going to be a distraction,” Meyers said. “It is what it is. We understand that. It’s really more so making plays regardless. It doesn’t matter what we get hit with — compartmentalizing and moving forward.”

Quarterback Gardner Minshew said Pierce addressed “the elephant in the room” with the players.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week Four Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

“He told us to kind of leave it there,” Minshew said. “That’s not for us to handle. Our job is to get out there and practice and prepare for this week. That’s all we can do and trust the guys upstairs are going to make the right decisions for our team.”

The first real hint of a potential divorce came Tuesday when Adams went on the “Up and Adams Show” and said he hadn’t heard from Pierce since the coach appeared to like a social-media post about possibly trading Adams.

Show host Kay Adams expressed surprise when told that Pierce hadn’t reached out to Adams.

“Yeah, I do, too,” Davante Adams said in response.

Pierce wouldn’t say whether he and Adams have spoken since Tuesday.

“That’s between me and Davante,” Pierce said.

Even before this week, Adams’ name regularly came up in trade rumors because his salary cap hit rises dramatically next year. There also is a question of whether the Raiders might want to acquire assets for a potential rebuild.

Adams remains one of the NFL’s top receivers, even at nearly 32, because of his precise route running and ability to catch passes, even while double teamed. He caught 103 passes last season for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his fifth 1,000-yard season in six years, broken up only by the 997 yards Adams had in 2019. He has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

The number of quality seasons Adams may have left could give possible suitors pause, but if a contending club is looking for a missing piece for a potential Super Bowl run, he could be quite tempting.

A deal, of course, would largely depend on what the Raiders would ask in return, and they gave up a major haul in 2022 to get Adams. Las Vegas sent the Packers first- and second-round picks in that year’s NFL draft and made Adams the highest-paid receiver at the time with a five-year, $140 million contract, with nearly $66 million guaranteed.

His next and final two years are not guaranteed. Adams’ salary-cap hit rises from $25.35 million this season to $44.1 million each of the next two years, according to Spotrac.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5, so there is time to work out a deal, but the longer Adams remains on the roster also could create a distraction for the Raiders.

Pierce, however, downplayed whether Adams’ presence would be an issue.

“We’re focused on Denver,” he said.

Maxx Crosby’s status uncertain

Defensive end Maxx Crosby missed his first career game Sunday when the Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns 20-16 and there’s been no determination on whether he’ll play in Denver.

Crosby played several games late last season with a knee injury, but Pierce said the club will be more cautious this time.

“If you think about last year, the injury happened later in the season,” Pierce said.

“We’re scratching and clawing trying to get in the playoffs. Now it’s early. You can take advantage of the early part of the season. Get him healthy. We’ve got a bye week in the middle. At the end of the day, my job is to protect Maxx Crosby from Maxx Crosby. If it was up to Maxx, he would be out at practice every day and every game.”

Tight end Michael Mayer, who has been away since last week for personal reasons, has not returned. Pierce didn’t have an update on his status.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Five Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week five of the 2024 NFL regular season.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Six Matchups

BYU and Utah are off, but the Big 12 picks roll on.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 7

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shaboozey To Headline Utah Hockey Club’s Pre-Game Party On Opening Night

Headlined by Country music’s hottest rising star Shaboozey, a complete day of festivities will be held outside the NHL's newest home to kick-off the brand-new season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Top Recruit Target Xavion Staton Sets Commitment Date

BYU basketball will be anxiously awaiting the decision from 7-footer Xavion Staton.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Can Utah State Football Slowdown Heisman Hopeful Ashton Jeanty?

Utah State's brutal schedule to open the 2024 season continues this weekend when the Aggies face No. 21 Boise State. The Broncos will be the third Top 25 team to tangle with USU in five games, with a potential fourth looming next weekend against No. 25 UNLV. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Raiders Head Coach Won’t Address Speculation Surrounding Davante Adams’ Future