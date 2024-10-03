BYU Players Earn Ratings Boost On EA Sports College Football 25

On the Site:
Oct 3, 2024, 10:12 AM

PROVO, Utah – EA Sports College Football 25 released a new batch of ratings for October. BYU players were among the beneficiaries of a ratings boost.

Despite being a 5-0 team in real life, BYU is still an underdog in the virtual video game world, with an 80 overall rating.

BYU’s offense remains at 75 overall, while the defense is at 80.

Regarding the player’s ratings, BYU had 16 players receive rating bumps in the latest batch of rating updates by the EA Sports College Football 25 team.

The most significant ratings jump among BYU players was safety Tanner Wall. When the game was released in July, Wall was rated 58 overall. After five weeks as a starter at safety, Wall is now a 74 overall.

The highest-rated BYU player on College Football 25 remains defensive end Tyler Batty. BYU’s senior captain received a slight ratings bump from 84 to 85 overall.

Another noteworthy ratings boost was at the quarterback position.

In July, EA Sports rated Gerry Bohanon as BYU’s top quarterback. That has now changed as Jake Retzlaff jumps from 75 overall to a 78 rating, while Bohannon dropped from 78 to 77.

EA Sports notably increased BYU linebacker and leader in sacks, Jack Kelly. The former Weber State transfer went up from 76 overall to an 81.

College Football 25 added two BYU players with noteworthy ratings who were not on the game in the initial July release. That’s tight end Ray Paulo, who received a 79 overall. Then sophomore Marcus McKenzie earned a 75 overall.

BYU players with increased ratings on EA Sports College Football 25

October 2024 rating update

  • DE Tyler Batty, 85 overall (+1)
  • DB Jakob Robinson, 83 overall (+3)
  • WR Chase Roberts, 81 overall (+1)
  • IOL Weylin Lapuaho, 81 overall (+4)
  • LB Jack Kelly, 81 overall (+5)
  • TE Ray Paulo, 79 overall (N/A)
  • QB Jake Retzlaff, 78 overall (+3)
  • LB Harrison Taggart, 76 overall (+2)
  • CB Marque Collins, 76 overall (+2)
  • DB Marcus McKenzie, 75 overall (N/A)
  • DE Logan Lutui, 75 overall (+13)
  • DB Tanner Wall, 74 overall (+16)
  • WR Keelan Marion, 74 overall (+2)
  • DB Tommy Prassas, 74 overall (+5)
  • LB Sione Moa, 74 overall (+8)
  • DT Joshua Singh, 73 overall (+3)

Top 10 BYU football players on CFB 25

As of October 2024

  • Tyler Batty, DE – 85 overall
  • Micah Harper, FS – 83 overall
  • Brayden Keim, OT – 83 overall
  • Jakob Robinson, CB – 83 overall
  • LJ Martin, RB – 82 overall
  • Chase Roberts, WR – 81 overall
  • Ben Bywater, LB – 81 overall
  • Weylin Lapuaho, LG – 81 overall
  • Jack Kelly, ROLB – 81 overall
  • Connor Pay, C – 79 overall

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

