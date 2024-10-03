On the Site:
UHC Hockey Puck Statue Joins Jazz J-Note On Delta Center Plaza

Oct 3, 2024, 11:15 AM

SALT LAKE CITYWith the Utah Hockey Club making Delta Center home for the first time in 2024, speculation ran rampant about how the recently relocated franchise would be represented at the downtown arena. Less than a week before the NHL season begins on October 8, the questions have been answered, as a giant hockey puck will welcome hockey fans to the Salt Lake arena.

Construction crews began installation of the UHC hockey puck on Thursday, October 3.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The large puck will be placed on the arena’s northeast plaza near the main entrance.

History of Jazz Note Statue

The Jazz Note appeared before the Delta Center in 2017 to signal the arena’s dramatic remodel completion.

The Larry H. Miller Group, the former owners of the Jazz, oversaw the $125 million renovation in the summer of 2017.

Fans approaching the arena pass the Jazz Note as they enter the building for game nights and other events.

In 2020, the installation served as a makeshift memorial for fans who left flowers, candles, and basketballs after the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The organization decorated the Note to look like a tree ornament before a Christmas Day Game in 2021 and has painted the installment Mardi Gras colors, mountain purple, and black, to signify the team’s rebrands since its installation.

Delta Center Renovations

“Over the past five months, Level 1 of Delta Center underwent significant renovations to create new family hospitality areas, a dedicated locker room for the Utah Hockey Club, an updated Jazz locker room, newly configured NBA and NHL visiting locker rooms, and shared facilities for NBA and NHL coaches and league officials,” Smith Entertainment Group wrote in a press release.

Follow Pro Sports in Utah with KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club begins its inaugural season when they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Delta Center on Tuesday, October 8. The Utah Jazz open the 2024-25 regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 23.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

