More Utah schools hit with a ‘potential hoax threat’

Oct 3, 2024, 11:48 AM | Updated: 2:44 pm

(FILE) - A Herriman Police Department patrol car. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY– Schools in the Box Elder and Jordan School Districts were notified of a potentially false threat made to students. Law enforcement officials are investigating the threat’s credibility.

The school district sent a notice to parents Thursday, assuring parents and school staff that officials were aware of the situation. The district leadership said there was “no credible threat to our schools at this time,” but advised people to stay vigilant and report any concerning activity.

The Herriman Police Department also reported it was made aware Thursday that Herriman schools received a “non-specific threat” that had been circulating social media.

“All reports at this time indicate there is no credible threat to any specific school, and it is consistent with other hoax or swatting incidents we have seen in the past,” the police department said in a post on Facebook. “This non-specific threat is being reported statewide.”

School district asks people report threats on SafeUT, avoid spreading panic over hoax

The department said officers will provide an extra presence at Herriman schools and closely monitor the information with assistance from the Department of Public Safety.

“We take all school threats seriously and will follow standard emergency procedures to address and mitigate any specific threat or incident that arises,” the post said.

Granite School District reported that it also sent out a message to families Thursday, and reiterated schools were safe.

“We received information from the state law enforcement that an online group may potentially make several “swatting” calls today, October 3, 2024, targeting schools across the state,” the school district said. “The purpose of these calls is to create disruption and fear, while tying up emergency resources.”

The district said that no credible threats had been made to Granite schools, but said, “We expect his hoax may circulate in our area sometime soon,” stating confidence in the school’s safety.

Hillary Koellner with the Department of Public Safety confirmed the department is aware of the possible hoax threats that could happen today. Koellner told KSL TV that all information had been passed to the department’s partners.

