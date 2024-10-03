Looking out for the good: Halloween donations for children’s hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — With Halloween coming up, Joyce University and Primary Children’s Hospital are hoping the public can help them out, and get children in a spooky spirit.

The university is hosting a Halloween drive where people can donate costumes, candy, and different supplies.

This will be given to children at the hospital, hoping to bring them the Halloween magic and use it as a distraction.

Last year, the university received more than one thousand donations to the kids, meeting 100% of the donations needed, and had a successful Halloween.

“This year you can help us give these patients the most thrilling Halloween yet when you donate new, unused costumes for kids of all ages,” the university said on its website.

What to donate

The university is looking for approximately 750 costumes for children of varying ages, 200 trick-or-treating buckets, and over 200 pounds of candy. Halloween prizes such as stickers, coloring books, temporary tattoos, and slime are also needed.

There are some guidelines for donations to protect the children at Primary Children’s Hospital. Some concerns include:

All donations must be new, no new items will be accepted.

Donations cannot have any donor identification or contact information.

Donors will not be allowed to personally deliver gifts to patients or families.

Donors should not expect to receive pictures, stories, or updates from patients or families.

We do not accept gift-wrapped items.

If you would like to donate, the drive will be open until Oct. 25 in Draper at the university located at 12257 Business Park Drive. Donation bins are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Carlysle Price contributed to this article.