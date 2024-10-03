12-year-old girl died from injuries of September six-car crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A 12-year-old girl died from injuries after a multiple-car crash that took place on Sept. 24.

According to detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department, a six-car accident occurred in the Ballpark neighborhood at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The accident took place at 280 West 1700 S.

During the crash, a 12-year-old girl was reportedly critically injured. Police said paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she later died.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department only learned about her death this week and needed to take the appropriate steps to confirm the information,” a release from the department said.

The name of the girl is not being released.

Police stated all drivers are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Police reported this accident is the ninth traffic-related death in Salt Lake City for 2024, and that as of Oct. 3, there have been 10 traffic-related deaths in Salt Lake City for 2024.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.