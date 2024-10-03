On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

12-year-old girl died from injuries of September six-car crash

Oct 3, 2024, 12:41 PM | Updated: 12:48 pm

Police investigate a critical injury crash on Sept. 24, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Police investigate a critical injury crash on Sept. 24, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 12-year-old girl died from injuries after a multiple-car crash that took place on Sept. 24.

According to detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department, a six-car accident occurred in the Ballpark neighborhood at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The accident took place at 280 West 1700 S.

During the crash, a 12-year-old girl was reportedly critically injured. Police said paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she later died.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department only learned about her death this week and needed to take the appropriate steps to confirm the information,” a release from the department said.

The name of the girl is not being released.

Police stated all drivers are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Police reported this accident is the ninth traffic-related death in Salt Lake City for 2024, and that as of Oct. 3, there have been 10 traffic-related deaths in Salt Lake City for 2024.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Police investigate a critical injury crash on Sept. 24, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Carlysle Price

12-year-old girl died from injuries of September six-car crash

Police reported a 12-year-old girl died after a multiple-car crash that took place on Sept. 24.

2 hours ago

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Man killed in electric scooter crash

A man died after crashing an electric scooter into a light pole Wednesday night, according to police.

18 hours ago

There have been 16 deaths in seven days in Utah, leaving communities extremely concerned. (KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

Spike of deadly crashes on Utah roads

Right now Utah is seeing a spike in deadly crashes on the road. 31 deadly crashes since Labor Day, and 16 deaths just in the last week. State crash experts with Utah's Zero Fatalities campaign believe it's a trend drivers can reverse.

18 hours ago

A University of Utah air ambulance responding to a crash on Highway 40. (Terry Kearns)...

Alexander Campbell

Crash on US 40 leaves two dead, including toddler

A crash on U.S. Highway 40 has left two people dead, including a woman and a three-year-old girl on Tuesday.

2 days ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

3 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-15

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right three lanes on northbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County.

2 days ago

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Man hospitalized following paragliding accident

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Monday following a paragliding accident in northern Utah, police said.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

12-year-old girl died from injuries of September six-car crash