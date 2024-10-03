On the Site:
TV Info, Tip Time For BYU’s Big 12-Big East Battle At Providence

Oct 3, 2024, 12:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – As the BYU basketball inches closer, we start receiving tip-off times.

One of the top games on BYU’s nonconference schedule is a trip to Providence, Rhode Island, to take on the Providence Friars on Tuesday, December 3.

The game is part of the “Big 12-Big East Battle,” in which the two power conferences square off in nonconference action over a week.

Big 12 teams won the “Battle” last season, 7-4.

Tip-time, TV info for BYU basketball at Providence

BYU will take on the Friars at 6:30 p.m. (MST), and the game will air nationally on FS1.

FOX is the main television rights holder for games played at Big East venues. In the Big 12-Big East Battle, ESPN will be the television host for games played at Big 12 venues.

The radio broadcast will be on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM), with pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Providence plays at Amica Mutual Pavilion, one of the top environments in the Big East Conference.

Last season, the Friars won six Quad 1 games and still missed the NCAA Tournament. They finished No. 59 in the final KenPom ratings a season ago.

Providence is coached by Kim English, who is entering his second season.

BYU’s last meeting against Providence was in 1982 at the Marriott Center. The Cougars own a 2-0 all-time lead against the Friars.

BYU’s new-look coaching staff, under first-year head coach Kevin Young, has a connection to Providence. Assistant coach John Linehan was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, playing at Providence from 1997 to 2002.

2024 Big 12-Big East Battle Matchups

Tuesday, December 3

  • Cincinnati at Villanova, FS1
  • BYU at Providence, 6:30 p.m. (MST), FS1

Wednesday, December 4

  • Baylor at UConn, FS1
  • Kansas at Creighton, FS1
  • DePaul at Texas Tech
  • Marquette at Iowa State

Friday, December 6

  • Georgetown at West Virginia
  • Xavier at TCU

Saturday, December 7

  • Kansas State at St. John’s, FOX
  • Butler at Houston

Sunday, December 8

  • Oklahoma State at Seton Hall, FS1

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

