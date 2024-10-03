Survey: Utah Hockey Team Nickname

Let your voice be heard!

The Utah Hockey Club is making it’s debut in the Beehive State this year, with an official team nickname yet to be announced. What do you think the team nickname should be for Utah’s NHL franchise? Vote for your favorite nickname below and share your thoughts in the Utah Hockey Club Fan Forum!

