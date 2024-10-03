How Can Utah State Football Slowdown Heisman Hopeful Ashton Jeanty?

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s brutal schedule to open the 2024 season continues this weekend when the Aggies face No. 21 Boise State. The Broncos will be the third Top 25 team to tangle with USU in five games, with a potential fourth looming next weekend against No. 25 UNLV.

Can Utah State (1-3, 0-0) bounce back from a devastating loss at Temple to upset the Broncos (3-1, 0-0) and Heisman hopeful running back Ashton Jeanty?

“[Ashton Jeanty] is obviously the main focus,” said Dreiling, “he’s averaging over ten yards a carry. Versus the schedule they’ve been playing, that’s pretty impressive. He is the number one back in the country right now… so he is going to have our full attention.”

Headed up the road to the blue field this week! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/hfHJPBWo7Y — USU Football (@USUFootball) October 1, 2024

Utah State will need to minimize the running game. Through four games, teams have carried 153 times for 787 yards (5.1 yards per carry), averaging nearly 200 yards per game on the ground. The Aggie defense has given up 36.5 points per game while forcing just three turnovers this year.

Dreiling focused on the importance of gang-tackling Jeanty to finish plays.

“It’s about being able to get this guy down. It’s more about effort to the ball and getting hats around him. That way, if he does break one, we have somebody there.”

Future first-round pick Ashton Jeanty?

Ashton Jeanty spearheads the Broncos attack, which averages 47.8 points per game. The junior running back entered the season with Heisman aspirations and has done nothing to dispel those ideas. His 845 yards (211.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns lead the NCAA, and his 10.3 yards per carry is far and away the best in the sport.

“He came into the year running back one for me. He’s playing like a guy that wants to go top-20, top-10,” NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler said recently on The Athletic Football Show. “I’ve never watched a running back tape that had as many broken tackles as what Jeanty did to that [Washington State] defense.”

Ashton Jeanty made Washington State’s defense look like a JV squad. I’ve never seen more forced missed tackles on a RB tape. Just watch these 5 clips. #RB1 pic.twitter.com/kVZGdYLBeR — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 29, 2024

The Jacksonville, Florida native shredded the Cougars defense for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. The day included a first quarter play where Jeanty jettisoned several would-be tacklers near the line of scrimmage before sprinting by the Washington State defense for a 64-yard touchdown.

Jeanty enters the week on pace to set NCAA records in forced missed tackles, yards after contact, and single-season rushing touchdowns. Barry Sanders’ all-time single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards in 1988 is also in danger, with Jeanty on pace to finish 93 yards shy at 2,535.

