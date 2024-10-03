BYU Basketball Top Recruit Target Xavion Staton Sets Commitment Date

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will anxiously await the decision for 7-foot center Xavion Staton.

The four-star prospect in the class of 2025 has set a day for when he will announce his commitment.

Staton, a Las Vegas native, told Joe Tipton from On3 that he would announce his decision on November 4. He will choose between four schools: BYU, Michigan, Stanford, and UNLV.

NEWS: Xavion Staton, the No. 31 overall player in the 2025 class, will announce his college commitment on November 4th, he tells @On3Recruits. The 7-0 center will decide between Michigan, BYU, UNLV, and Stanford. Story: https://t.co/7IKDtbMOUo pic.twitter.com/iaRvyY5NLd — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 3, 2024

The early signing period for the class of 2025 prospects begins November 8 and runs through November 15. Staton’s decision day will be two days after his official visit to BYU on the weekend of November 2.

Xavion Staton is a heralded center in the class of 2025

Staton plays at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. He’s rated as the No. 3 center and No. 29 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2025 by the industry-standard 247Sports Composite.

Staton’s composite rating is 0.9874. If BYU were to land a commitment from Staton, he would be the highest-rated recruit with a composite rating for BYU in the internet era. His rating is higher than that of current BYU freshman Kanon Catchings, who is considered a potential first-round NBA draft pick.

BYU freshman guard Egor Demin received a five-star rating from 247Sports over the summer but didn’t have a Composite score as some recruiting services didn’t rate him.

Staton was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Nevada for the 2023-24 season. He’s viewed as one of the top rim protectors in the country for the class of 2025.

Staton didn’t start playing basketball until ninth grade. Since then, he has emerged as one of the nation’s best recruits for his class.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

