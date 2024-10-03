On the Site:
CRIME

Utah man and his brother arrested in relation to Jan 6 Capitol breach

Oct 3, 2024, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters, including Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs, (plaid sh...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters, including Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs, (plaid shirt at bottom center of frame,) gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON — A Utah man and his brother from Iowa have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting law enforcement, among other charges, related to the breach of the US capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the District of Columbia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, the two brothers are identified as Christopher Jordan, 45, of St. George, Utah, and Earl Jordan, 50, of Dickens, Iowa.

Alleged criminal offenses

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 2:04 p.m., the brothers were present on the West Front of the US Capitol grounds in Washington, DC. Footage captured by police body-worn camera from the Metropolitan Police Department showed the two brothers in the area near scaffolding, in an area that “became a flashpoint during the day’s unrest,” the release states.

The brothers were said to be seen confronting law enforcement officers. The release states that as officers made their way through the crowd on the Lower West Terrace, an officer brushed past Earl Jordan. It is reported that Earl Jordan threw his elbow at the officer, knocking the officer off balance.

Officers then attempted to clear Earl Jordan from the area, and the release states that Christopher Jordan “lunged toward another officer.” Officers told the brothers to “get back,” but the brothers reportedly continued aggressive behavior.

“Earl Jordan was allegedly captured swiping at an officer’s face before grabbing the officer by the throat in another encounter,” the release states. “Simultaneously, Christopher Jordan engaged another police officer, pushing and attempting to wrest control of the officer’s baton.”

The brothers eventually disappeared into the crowd, allowing officers to regroup behind their line, according to the release.

Later, both brothers were reportedly seen in video footage near the north door of the Capitol. Earl Jordan is seen picking up a piece of metal fencing, and “hurling it toward the North Door as officers struggled to prevent rioters from breaching the building.”

The release states the brothers remained on Capitol grounds until the evening hours of Jan. 6, when officers successfully cleared the area.

Brothers facing charges

Their charges include felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, the release states.

The two men are reportedly also charged with misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

In the 44 months since Jan. 6, 2021, the release reports that more than 1,504 individuals have been charged “in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including more than 560 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

