On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Shaboozey To Headline Utah Hockey Club’s Pre-Game Party On Opening Night

Oct 3, 2024, 1:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The biggest hockey celebration in the world will take place on October 8 in Salt Lake City as the Utah Hockey Club hosts a pre-game party in the Delta Center Plaza before puck drop. Headlined by Country music’s hottest rising star Shaboozey, a complete day of festivities will be held outside the NHL’s newest home to kick-off the brand-new season.

ESPN will be live from Salt Lake City for Utah Hockey Club home opener

Beginning at 2 p.m. MT, ESPN will be live from Salt Lake City for its tripleheader coverage of the NHL’s opening night. The broadcast will be setup in the Delta Center’s outdoor plaza and will capture all of the excitement of the league’s newest franchise.

Game coverage will begin with the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken at 2:30 p.m. MT, followed by the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers at 5 p.m. MT. The night will then conclude with Chicago and Utah at 8 p.m. MT.

Shaboozey to perform free concert one hour before Delta Center doors open

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. MT, Country Music Superstar Shaboozey will then perform live in concert outside of the Delta Center. Shaboozey will perform his chart-topping hits including “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which currently sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the 12th time this year and the Hot Country Songs chart for the 16th week.

Portions of Shaboozey’s performance will be featured during the broadcast.

Fans are encouraged to join in celebration at the Delta Center Plaza starting at 2 p.m. Details regarding the day’s attractions and activities that will take place during the pre-game party for Utah’s inaugural season opener will be announced soon.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will wrap up their preseason against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone.  Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Five Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week five of the 2024 NFL regular season.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Six Matchups

BYU and Utah are off, but the Big 12 picks roll on.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 7

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shaboozey To Headline Utah Hockey Club’s Pre-Game Party On Opening Night

Headlined by Country music’s hottest rising star Shaboozey, a complete day of festivities will be held outside the NHL's newest home to kick-off the brand-new season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Top Recruit Target Xavion Staton Sets Commitment Date

BYU basketball will be anxiously awaiting the decision from 7-footer Xavion Staton.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Can Utah State Football Slowdown Heisman Hopeful Ashton Jeanty?

Utah State's brutal schedule to open the 2024 season continues this weekend when the Aggies face No. 21 Boise State. The Broncos will be the third Top 25 team to tangle with USU in five games, with a potential fourth looming next weekend against No. 25 UNLV. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Shaboozey To Headline Utah Hockey Club’s Pre-Game Party On Opening Night