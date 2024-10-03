Shaboozey To Headline Utah Hockey Club’s Pre-Game Party On Opening Night

SALT LAKE CITY – The biggest hockey celebration in the world will take place on October 8 in Salt Lake City as the Utah Hockey Club hosts a pre-game party in the Delta Center Plaza before puck drop. Headlined by Country music’s hottest rising star Shaboozey, a complete day of festivities will be held outside the NHL’s newest home to kick-off the brand-new season.

ESPN will be live from Salt Lake City for Utah Hockey Club home opener

Beginning at 2 p.m. MT, ESPN will be live from Salt Lake City for its tripleheader coverage of the NHL’s opening night. The broadcast will be setup in the Delta Center’s outdoor plaza and will capture all of the excitement of the league’s newest franchise.

Game coverage will begin with the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken at 2:30 p.m. MT, followed by the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers at 5 p.m. MT. The night will then conclude with Chicago and Utah at 8 p.m. MT.

Shaboozey to perform free concert one hour before Delta Center doors open

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. MT, Country Music Superstar Shaboozey will then perform live in concert outside of the Delta Center. Shaboozey will perform his chart-topping hits including “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which currently sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the 12th time this year and the Hot Country Songs chart for the 16th week.

Portions of Shaboozey’s performance will be featured during the broadcast.

Fans are encouraged to join in celebration at the Delta Center Plaza starting at 2 p.m. Details regarding the day’s attractions and activities that will take place during the pre-game party for Utah’s inaugural season opener will be announced soon.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will wrap up their preseason against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

