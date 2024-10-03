On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Harmful algal blooms still present at start of waterfowl hunting season

Oct 3, 2024, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:19 pm

Officials want to make hunters aware of harmful algal blooms this waterfowl hunting season. (Mark McEwen, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY — Many waterbodies in Utah are under warning and danger advisories due to harmful algal blooms. With waterfowl hunting season starting this week, hunters should be prepared to recognize and avoid such blooms.

Many of Utah’s northern zone waterfowl hunts open on Oct. 5, when hunters will be on the water for the hunt. Officials urge hunters to be aware of contaminated waterbodies ahead of the season.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources reported that as of Sept. 27, there were 24 waterbodies under advisories across Utah. Harmful algal blooms can persist throughout the fall and winter according to the DNR, and could continue to pose a potential threat to humans and pets.

What to look for

“Blooms form when naturally occurring cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, multiply to high densities and form visible water discoloration, scum and mats,” a release from the DNR said.

The blooms are described in the release to “look like pea soup,” spilled paint, grass clippings, or water that has a green or blue-green hue.

Harmful algal blooms can be matted, and usually appear green or blue-green in color. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) Harmful algal blooms can appear on banks, with matted, green-blue colors. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) Harmful algal bloom at Utah Lake on Aug. 10. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

The cyanobacteria can produce several kinds of toxins that can affect liver, nerve, and skin tissue. Officials urge that if you suspect a harmful algal bloom in the water, you should stay out of the area and avoid contact.

“Be sure to clean waterfowl and fish well with fresh water, and discard all guts,” the release advised.

Protect your pets

Hunters should actively work to keep their dogs away if they suspect contaminated water, as the toxins have proven to be fatal in pets. The DNR said that dogs can be exposed to toxins by:

  • Skin contact with water or mats that are contaminated with cyanobacteria or toxins,
  • swallowing water,
  • licking the water off their fur or hair,
  • eating algal mats along the edge of the waterbody

The DNR said that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be posting educational signs in some of its waterfowl management areas to help provide hunters with information regarding the algal blooms.

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, the DNR advised you to seek immediate care from your veterinarian. Prevention is the best way to protect your pet.

