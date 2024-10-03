On the Site:
Mobile home fire in Roy kills mom and son, firefighters say

Oct 3, 2024, 2:43 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

a burned mobile home...

A fire on Oct. 3, 2024, burned a mobile home at approximately 3800 South and 1900 West in Roy. (Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)

(Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

ROY — A mobile home fire in Roy killed two people Thursday, according to the Roy Fire Department.

Roy Fire chief Theron Williams told KSL TV the fire at approximately 3800 South and 1900 West burned quickly, forcing firefighters to fight it defensively. The fire damaged the roof and one side of the park.

Williams said it took a bit until firefighters could reach the woman and her adult son from a trailer due to the size of the fire.

Fire truck from Roy in a mobile home park

A fire on Oct. 3, 2024, burned a mobile home at approximately 3800 South and 1900 West in Roy. (Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)

 

