Mobile home fire in Roy kills mom and son, firefighters say

ROY — A mobile home fire in Roy killed two people Thursday, according to the Roy Fire Department.

Roy Fire chief Theron Williams told KSL TV the fire at approximately 3800 South and 1900 West burned quickly, forcing firefighters to fight it defensively. The fire damaged the roof and one side of the park.

Roy City Fire Chief Theron Williams says the home burned very quickly, leaving firefighters to fight the fire defensively before getting to the two people inside. Neighbors tell us the two people who lived at the home were a woman and her adult son. #Roy @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Q64cxvgJlL — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) October 3, 2024

Williams said it took a bit until firefighters could reach the woman and her adult son from a trailer due to the size of the fire.