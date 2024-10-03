Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 7

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is Bonneville High School’s Isaac Mansaray.

Northern Utah Player of the Week – Isaac Mansaray, WR, FS (Bonneville)

The Bonneville Lakers took on Northridge High School last Friday in Region 5 action. Bonneville was looking for a spark to their season after a 1-5 start. Meanwhile, the Knights were riding high at 5-1 on the year. Enter Mansaray and his electric, all-around performance. After a scoreless first quarter, Mansaray opened the scoring on a touchdown pass from Cole Leuders. Bonneville extended the lead with a field goal as the first half ended to take a 9-0 lead to the locker room.

The second half got off to a quick start as Mansaray returned the kickoff 85 yards to the house. Northridge responded with their first touchdown of the night to cut into the Lakers’ lead at 16-7. But Mansaray answered it with his second receiving touchdown of the night. He would later cap Bonneville’s scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Bonneville would go on to beat Northridge 29-21. With the win, Bonneville improved to 2-5 overall on the season and 2-2 in region play.

Mansaray finished the night with 11 receptions for 150 yards and the two aforementioned touchdowns. He also got over the century mark in rushing with 102 yards on seven carries, including his 50-yard house call. In addition to his heroics on offense and special teams, he made life difficult for Northridge quarterback Trey Nye by intercepting three passes and adding four tackles on the night.

We have a pair of co-winners for this week’s Northern Utah High School Player of the Week! 🤝 Presented by @WatsonChev https://t.co/I9Jgwm7vuf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 26, 2024

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

