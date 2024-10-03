Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Six Matchups
Oct 3, 2024, 2:24 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.
The week six schedule is interesting for us along the Wasatch Front, as both BYU and Utah are on bye weeks. That means we have an opportunity to evaluate the rest of the league.
Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.
Big 12 standings entering week six
- BYU – 2-0 (5-0 overall)
- Colorado – 2-0 (4-1)
- Texas Tech – 2-0 (4-1)
- Iowa State – 1-0 (4-0)
- Arizona – 1-0 (3-1)
- West Virginia – 1-0 (2-2)
- Kansas State – 1-1 (4-1)
- Utah – 1-1 (4-1)
- UCF – 1-1 (3-1)
- Cincinnati – 1-1 (3-2)
- TCU – 1-1 (3-2)
- Arizona State – 0-1 (3-1)
- Oklahoma State – 0-2 (3-2)
- Baylor – 0-2 (2-3)
- Houston – 0-2 (1-4)
- Kansas – 0-2 (1-4)
Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 6 of the 2024 season
Here’s the six-game slate to kick off our week six edition of Big 12 football predictions.
Season Totals
(Through Week 5)
- Steve Bartle: 46-13
- Mitch Harper: 46-13
Houston at TCU
- Friday, October 4
- Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: TCU
- Mitch Harper: TCU
Houston hasn’t done much of anything offensively. TCU has hurt itself with turnovers and breakdowns. The Horned Frogs get the win but the Cougars show a little life in this one. -Bartle
This will get ugly for Houston, who hasn’t scored a point yet in Big 12 play. Meanwhile, despite the roller coaster season so far for TCU, the Horned Frogs offense is high-powered. -Harper
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
- Saturday, October 5
- Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN2
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Oklahoma State
- Mitch Harper: West Virginia
This is a breakout game for West Virginia in 2024. Garrett Greene and CJ Donaldson grind out a win on the road to send Oklahoma State to 0-3 in Big 12 play. -Harper
I’ve gone back and forth on this one. West Virginia has looked more than capable on both sides of the ball. But this is the game that Oklahoma State puts it all together. -Bartle
Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State
- Saturday, October 5
- Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.
- TV: FOX
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Iowa State
- Mitch Harper: Iowa State
The Baylor offense has not been good, while Iowa State is the top defensive unit in the Big 12. The Bears have been close to a breakthrough win each of the past two games. They don’t get it here but they make it close again. -Bartle
How much fight does Baylor show in this game? I was stunned by how lackluster they were at starting against BYU. Iowa State will not beat itself. -Harper
UCF at Florida
- Saturday, October 5
- Kickoff: 5:45 p.m.
- TV: SEC Network
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Florida
- Mitch Harper: UCF
After a demoralizing loss at home last week, I think the Knights will suffer defeat again. Florida has not looked great this season but they do enough to get it done. -Bartle
Am I crazy to think that UCF’s loss last week was a byproduct of looking ahead? Look, I know a week ago was against Colorado and it was a Big 12 game. But for UCF, as an institution, going to The Swamp against Florida, is their game of the year. UCF gets it done, causing Florida fans to begin creating “Hot Boards” for who their next head coach should be. -Harper
Kansas at Arizona State
- Saturday, October 5
- Kickoff: 6 p.m.
- TV: ESPN2
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Arizona State
- Mitch Harper: Arizona State
What happened to the Kansas offense that was innovative and fun? We won’t see it reemerge in Tempe. -Harper
I think Arizona State, coming off of a bye at home, will have a refreshed run game and get a big win against the Jayhawks. -Bartle
Texas Tech at Arizona
- Saturday, October 5
- Kickoff: 9 p.m. (MT)
- TV: FOX
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Texas Tech
- Mitch Harper: Arizona
Calling an upset in this one. The Red Raiders have a good balance on offense with a capable run-and-pass game. -Bartle
This game will have people nationally bringing up the old days of Big 12 football with video game offensive numbers. But I trust Arizona’s defense, particularly that secondary, to come up with a few more stops to stay unbeaten in Big 12 action. -Harper
