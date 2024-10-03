Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Six Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.

The week six schedule is interesting for us along the Wasatch Front, as both BYU and Utah are on bye weeks. That means we have an opportunity to evaluate the rest of the league.

Big 12 standings entering week six

BYU – 2-0 (5-0 overall)

Colorado – 2-0 (4-1)

Texas Tech – 2-0 (4-1)

Iowa State – 1-0 (4-0)

Arizona – 1-0 (3-1)

West Virginia – 1-0 (2-2)

Kansas State – 1-1 (4-1)

Utah – 1-1 (4-1)

UCF – 1-1 (3-1)

Cincinnati – 1-1 (3-2)

TCU – 1-1 (3-2)

Arizona State – 0-1 (3-1)

Oklahoma State – 0-2 (3-2)

Baylor – 0-2 (2-3)

Houston – 0-2 (1-4)

Kansas – 0-2 (1-4)

Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 6 of the 2024 season

Here’s the six-game slate to kick off our week six edition of Big 12 football predictions.

Season Totals

(Through Week 5)

Steve Bartle: 46-13

Mitch Harper: 46-13

Houston at TCU

Friday, October 4

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: TCU

Mitch Harper: TCU

Houston hasn’t done much of anything offensively. TCU has hurt itself with turnovers and breakdowns. The Horned Frogs get the win but the Cougars show a little life in this one. -Bartle

This will get ugly for Houston, who hasn’t scored a point yet in Big 12 play. Meanwhile, despite the roller coaster season so far for TCU, the Horned Frogs offense is high-powered. -Harper

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Saturday, October 5

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN2

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Oklahoma State

Mitch Harper: West Virginia

This is a breakout game for West Virginia in 2024. Garrett Greene and CJ Donaldson grind out a win on the road to send Oklahoma State to 0-3 in Big 12 play. -Harper

I’ve gone back and forth on this one. West Virginia has looked more than capable on both sides of the ball. But this is the game that Oklahoma State puts it all together. -Bartle

Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State

Saturday, October 5

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Iowa State

Mitch Harper: Iowa State

The Baylor offense has not been good, while Iowa State is the top defensive unit in the Big 12. The Bears have been close to a breakthrough win each of the past two games. They don’t get it here but they make it close again. -Bartle

How much fight does Baylor show in this game? I was stunned by how lackluster they were at starting against BYU. Iowa State will not beat itself. -Harper

UCF at Florida

Saturday, October 5

Kickoff: 5:45 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Florida

Mitch Harper: UCF

After a demoralizing loss at home last week, I think the Knights will suffer defeat again. Florida has not looked great this season but they do enough to get it done. -Bartle

Am I crazy to think that UCF’s loss last week was a byproduct of looking ahead? Look, I know a week ago was against Colorado and it was a Big 12 game. But for UCF, as an institution, going to The Swamp against Florida, is their game of the year. UCF gets it done, causing Florida fans to begin creating “Hot Boards” for who their next head coach should be. -Harper

Kansas at Arizona State

Saturday, October 5

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Arizona State

Mitch Harper: Arizona State

What happened to the Kansas offense that was innovative and fun? We won’t see it reemerge in Tempe. -Harper

I think Arizona State, coming off of a bye at home, will have a refreshed run game and get a big win against the Jayhawks. -Bartle

Texas Tech at Arizona

Saturday, October 5

Kickoff: 9 p.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Texas Tech

Mitch Harper: Arizona

Calling an upset in this one. The Red Raiders have a good balance on offense with a capable run-and-pass game. -Bartle

This game will have people nationally bringing up the old days of Big 12 football with video game offensive numbers. But I trust Arizona’s defense, particularly that secondary, to come up with a few more stops to stay unbeaten in Big 12 action. -Harper

