USU volleyball joins growing list forfeiting San Jose State University games over transgender player

LOGAN — The Utah State University’s women’s volleyball team is forfeiting its match against San Jose State University. USU volleyball is now joining a list of growing teams foregoing playing the team that reportedly includes a transgender player.

USU released a statement about the cancellation, but the school didn’t say why it was forfeiting the Oct. 23 match.

“Utah State University will not participate in its scheduled October 23, 2024, volleyball match at San Jose State University,” the statement reads. “The University will abide by Mountain West Conference policy regarding how this match is recorded.”

Reaction to USU volleyball’s forfeit

On his X account Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox’s office shared his thoughts on the forfeit:

I stand with the students, coaches and leadership at @SUUtbirds and @USUAggies in their decision to forgo their women’s volleyball matches against San Jose State. It is essential that we preserve a space for women to compete fairly and safely. Our female athletes are left… — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) October 3, 2024



Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz also posted on social media Thursday.

To the Utah State and Southern Utah Women Volleyball teams: We stand behind you and are cheering you on! Thank you for standing up for not only yourselves, but for women across the country – current and future generations! It’s time for the NCAA to take action to protect our… — Mike Schultz (@mschultz_12) October 3, 2024

Students on USU’s campus had mixed reactions to the news, with some supporting their university’s decision.

“I don’t blame Utah State for doing that because I think that it’s women’s volleyball and it should stay women’s volleyball,” said student Aubrey Lyver. “Because your abilities are still stronger than a woman’s abilities are because you have that testosterone and everything in. And so I believe that it’s not fair to the game.”

While others believe the university is bringing politics into sports.

“Sports bring people together. And when we’re turning away from just playing a game because of one student-athlete, then I think that’s kind of it doesn’t look great on us, and I think that we could do better,” said student Jajue Gibson.

Other forfeits against SJSU

Southern Utah University also forfeited its game last month. It was the first team to do so back on Sept. 14.

Later in September, two other women’s volleyball teams also forfeited their planned games against SJSU. Boise State and the University of Wyoming both released statements but did not give any reason for the forfeit.

“Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28,” reads a statement from Boise State’s website. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force.”

Gov. Brad Little, R-Idaho, posted to X saying he “applauded” Boise State’s decision.

I applaud @BoiseState for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act. We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/5cKzzTvSbw — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) September 27, 2024



U of W released a similar statement on its website, saying: “After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming. The Cowgirls will host Fresno State on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the UniWyo Sports Complex.”

Lawsuit over transgender athletes in women’s sports

ABC 7 San Francisco reports there is a lawsuit challenging the NCAA’s Title IX protections regarding transgender athletes in women’s sports.

SJSU volleyball’s co-captain Brooke Slusser joined that lawsuit. ABC 7 San Francisco reports Slusser claims she overheard a teammate saying she was transgender after a rumor. Slusser went on to allege there were concerns about whether it was safe or fair for her and her teammates, or their opponents, to share the court with a transgender athlete.

