Church announces 17 new temples, including one in central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of 17 new temples were announced during the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including one in Price, Utah.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement in the final minutes of the afternoon session on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The temples will be built in the following locations:

Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico

Santa Ana, El Salvador

Medellín, Colombia

Santiago, Dominican Republic

Puerto Montt, Chile

Dublin, Ireland

Milan, Italy

Abuja, Nigeria

Kampal, Uganda

Maputo, Mozambique

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Queen Creek, Arizona

El Paso, Texas

Huntsville, Alabama

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Summit, New Jersey

Price, Utah

The number of temples operating, under construction or announced is now at 367.

During his remarks Sunday, President Nelson said the church has dedicated nine temples in five countries in the last six months. And five more will be dedicated before the end of the year.

According to the Church’s website, temples are different from meetinghouses. Meetinghouses are where weekly worship services, youth gatherings and service projects take place.

The website states, “Temples are literally houses of the Lord and the only places on earth where families can be united forever. In temples, we draw nearer to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

President Nelson has now announced 185 temples since being set apart and sustained as prophet in January 2018.

Additionally, President Nelson said the renovation project on the Salt Lake Temple is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.