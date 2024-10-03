Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy Named AFC Defensive Player Of Month

On the Site:
Oct 3, 2024, 3:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy is in his 12th year in the NFL but that doesn’t prevent him from having career firsts.

To open the 2024 season, Van Noy was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Van Noy has totaled eight solo tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

His six sacks are good for second in the NFL, only trailing Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson with 6.5.

Despite Van Noy’s early season excellence, the Ravens still sit at 2-2. However, it should be noted that both losses were decided by one play.

In Sunday Night Football on week four, Van Noy had the biggest defensive play of the game.

As the Bills called a trick play, Van Noy wasn’t fooled and forced a fumble on Josh Allen. The Baltimore offense marched down the field following the turnover and punched in six.

RELATED: Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Forces Fumble, Sets Up Lamar Jackson Touchdown

Van Noy and the Ravens continue their 2024 campaign against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday, October 6.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

After one year in Los Angeles, Van Noy joined the Ravens.

Following his first season in Baltimore, Van Noy built his career totals to 500 total tackles, 338 solo tackles, 42.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, one touchdown, and 33 pass breakups. He’s played in 142 games in his career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

