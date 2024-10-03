On the Site:
Jalen Williams Enjoyed Draft Process With Brother Cody

Oct 3, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – If it weren’t for his little brother, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams might not remember much about the NBA Draft process.

Despite being selected 12th overall in 2022, the elder Williams can’t tell you what happened during the lead-up to his draft, or the night itself.

“The draft is such a blur,” Jalen said, “and there’s so many things going on that week that — I really don’t remember mine.”

Related: Can Cody Williams Be Better Than His Brother?

That’s why the 23-year-old made sure to savor the moments he had with his brother, Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams during his big night.

“It was really cool, honestly I was just watching more than anything, taking that all in,” the rising NBA star admitted.

The brothers were glued to each other throughout the late June weekend, sightseeing in New York, recreating a handshake from Jalen’s draft night, and traveling to Utah for his first press conference.

Even after the draft, the two hung out together in Las Vegas where Cody played in the Summer League and his brother watched from the sidelines.

“I kind of got to live out some of the stuff that I may not have remembered,” Jalen said.

What Advice Did Jalen Williams Offer Cody?

Jalen says he didn’t offer his younger brother much advice about his NBA journey, but Cody shared a few tidbits about what he’d learned over the last two years.

“Being ready for the physicality,” Cody said, “learning what you’re good at.”

Jalen had a leg up on the physicality when he entered the NBA. The Santa Clara product was 21 years old and weighed 210 pounds.

Related: Cody Williams Hopes Added Weight Helps Defensively 

Cody won’t turn 20 until November and weighed just 178 pounds and the draft combine.

Jalen also had more experience under his belt, playing three years of college basketball before entering the NBA compared to Jalen’s single season at Colorado.

While Cody has yet to play his first professional game, he’s got an idea of where his 6-foot-6 frame and 7-foot-1 wingspan can help the Jazz.

“Being a presence on defense,” the younger Williams said, “because I have all the skills to be.”

Though the two brothers won’t see each other again until December 3 when the Jazz open a marathon seven-game road trip in Oklahoma City, Jalen is grateful for the time he spent with Cody over the summer.

“I just wanted to be there,” the Thunder forward said, “watch him experience it.”

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

