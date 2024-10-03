On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ogden mayor stops downtown paid parking program for now, apologizes to community

Oct 3, 2024, 4:59 PM | Updated: 7:13 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — The Ogden mayor is pressing pause on paid parking downtown. His decision came after a fiery city meeting last week, where the majority of residents strongly opposed the change.

At the most recent city council meeting, the mayor announced he’s putting any parking changes downtown on pause. He said the city government learned a lot of valuable lessons through this situation.

Several business owners left last week’s heated paid parking meeting frustrated about what was coming to their block. Salon owner Thomas Hardy went before the city council and the mayor to ask them to reconsider the plans.

“Like pitchforks and fire,” Hardy said about last week’s meeting. “We want to work together with the mayor and the city.”

The mayor responded with an apology.

“I’m sorry,” Ben Nadolski, the Ogden mayor, said. “I’m not comfortable pressing forward without having enough input.”

Nadolski said he made the decision to delay the program after the response in last week’s meeting.

“It’s uncomfortable to get the kind of input that we did. But it’s okay,” he told KSL TV.

Nadolski said the city hadn’t heard from that group of business owners.

“We need to supplement the way that we’ve been doing outreach with some new ways to bring people,” he said.

The mayor said paid parking is still a possibility, but he’s not discussing it until further notice. “I’m under pressure from some just to put a complete halt on it permanently. But I’m also hearing a lot of input that ‘What’s taking so long?’ We have parking issues downtown,” Nadolski said.

Hardy said he would like the city to amend parking costs for workers, as employee parking was a focused concern at last week’s meeting.

“That’s a real expense,” Hardy said.

The mayor said he’s committed to engaging the whole community on the parking issue when the time is right. Until then, parking in the historical district remains free.

“It’s not great that people are upset,” Nadolski said. “But it’s really great that they’re at the table now.”

The parking situation will eventually be worked out, but there is no specific timeline for those conversations.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

While a lot of Utah faces housing issues, Moab, shown here Oct. 3, 2024, can't grow its tourism eco...

Alex Cabrero and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Moab faces growth challenges with housing scarcity

Once a quiet small town, Moab, surrounded by red rocks and recreation, isn't a secret anymore and the tourist town has no housing problems for its workers.

26 minutes ago

A Costco shopper carting multiple rolls of toilet paper after the coast line strike....

Brian Carlson

Fact vs Fiction: Which Utah goods could be impact by East and Gulf Coasts ports strike

Economists are asking Utahns not to panic about buying things like toilet paper due to the paused coast strike, as those consumer goods will not be affected.

32 minutes ago

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently celebrated ...

Carole Mikita

Documentary to feature life, legacy of President Russell M. Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently celebrated his 100th birthday. His life and legacy are the focus of a conference special, airing this Sunday.

43 minutes ago

The Christenson family. Creed Christenson was born prematurely, and was given the RSV immunization ...

Emma Benson

What to know about the RSV immunization for babies

As many as 80,000 children under five are hospitalized each year due to RSV, according to the CDC. Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that affects 90% of kids before their second birthday and can cause severe lung infections.

1 hour ago

Lt. Gov. Henderson gave a speech at the University of Utah on Oct. 3, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

Lt. Gov. Henderson’s defense of election system contrasts with other Republicans

With Election Day just over a month away, and ballots set to be mailed out to Utah voters in less than two weeks, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson is defending the state’s election system and condemning threats and claims of fraud.

2 hours ago

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Woman killed after crashing into a barrier on I-15, UHP says

A woman is dead after drifting across traffic on Interstate 15 and crashing into a barrier Thursday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Ogden mayor stops downtown paid parking program for now, apologizes to community