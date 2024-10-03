Woman killed after crashing into a barrier on I-15, UHP says

CENTERVILLE — A woman is dead after drifting across traffic on Interstate 15 and crashing into a barrier Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that the woman sideswiped the right side barrier on I-15 near 1400 North, then drifted across all the lanes to the left side and hit the barrier until she came to a complete stop.

When first responders arrived, she was transported to a local hospital where she died, Roden said.

Investigators believe a medical issue caused the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.

According to UHP, a second crash happened behind the fatal crash. The second crash involved seven cars, but the occupants only had minor injuries. Police believe the backup of the fatality indirectly caused the second crash.