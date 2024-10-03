On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Woman killed after crashing into a barrier on I-15, UHP says

Oct 3, 2024, 5:00 PM

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

CENTERVILLE — A woman is dead after drifting across traffic on Interstate 15 and crashing into a barrier Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that the woman sideswiped the right side barrier on I-15 near 1400 North, then drifted across all the lanes to the left side and hit the barrier until she came to a complete stop.

When first responders arrived, she was transported to a local hospital where she died, Roden said.

Investigators believe a medical issue caused the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.

According to UHP, a second crash happened behind the fatal crash. The second crash involved seven cars, but the occupants only had minor injuries. Police believe the backup of the fatality indirectly caused the second crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Ryanair has come under criticism from some Italian lawmakers after several incidents this year invo...

Barbie Latza Nadeau and Antonia Mortensen, CNN

184 passengers and crew evacuated as Ryanair Boeing plane catches fire on runway in Italy

More than 180 people were evacuated Thursday from a Ryanair Boeing passenger jet after it caught fire while taxiing to take off at Brindisi Airport in southern Italy.

2 hours ago

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Woman killed after crashing into a barrier on I-15, UHP says

A woman is dead after drifting across traffic on Interstate 15 and crashing into a barrier Thursday afternoon.

3 hours ago

a burned mobile home...

Larry D. Curtis and Shara Park, KSL TV

Mobile home fire in Roy kills mom and son

A mobile home fire in Roy killed two people Thursday, according to the Roy Fire Department.

5 hours ago

Police investigate a critical injury crash on Sept. 24, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Carlysle Price

12-year-old girl died from injuries of September six-car crash

Police reported a 12-year-old girl died after a multiple-car crash that took place on Sept. 24.

7 hours ago

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Man killed in electric scooter crash

A man died after crashing an electric scooter into a light pole Wednesday night, according to police.

23 hours ago

There have been 16 deaths in seven days in Utah, leaving communities extremely concerned. (KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

Spike of deadly crashes on Utah roads

Right now Utah is seeing a spike in deadly crashes on the road. 31 deadly crashes since Labor Day, and 16 deaths just in the last week. State crash experts with Utah's Zero Fatalities campaign believe it's a trend drivers can reverse.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Woman killed after crashing into a barrier on I-15, UHP says