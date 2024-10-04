On the Site:
CONSUMER

Fact vs Fiction: Which Utah goods could be impact by East and Gulf Coasts ports strike

Oct 3, 2024, 6:41 PM | Updated: 7:05 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A deal has been reached in the port strike along the East and Gulf coasts.

The Union for 45,000 dock workers has agreed to suspend the strike until January. The Union said this would give more time to negotiate a new contract.

Until Thursday, the deal’s limbo left a number of Utahns panicking, buying items in bulk in fear of a shortage.

“We have been engaging the parties on all sides, urging them to come to the table,” said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary, in a press conference.

Tens of thousands of International Longshoremen’s Association members are to resume working immediately after walking the picket lines, demanding higher wages and a ban on automation.

If and when a strike happens again, experts caution Americans against panic buying, especially with goods that are produced in North America, like water and toilet paper.

Utahns are among those being cautioned. Fear and panic drove several people along the Wasatch Front to go out and stock up. If the strike resumes, we now know what should be on your list and what you can leave off.

On Thursday, shoppers were seen loading up on water and toilet paper at places like Costco in Salt Lake City. Many shoppers told KSL TV they worry about finding the goods because of the strike.

“Even if we have money to buy, it’s hard to find,” said one shopper.

“Yeah, definitely grabbed some even though we didn’t need it even,” added another shopper.

One of shoppers showing what they bought at Costco.

One of shoppers showing what they bought at Costco. (KSL TV)

But they’re not the items the Utah Inland Port Authority said shoppers need to be worried about.

“The run on them will be what causes the shortage, and increase in pricing. It probably won’t be (because of) lack of it coming from outside the United States,” said Ben Hart, Utah Inland Port Authority Executive Director.

The Port Authority said only 20% of goods coming into Utah are shipped through the East & Gulf Coast ports. From the data they’ve received from Descartes Datamyne, the top items affected include:

  1. Furniture
  2. Gym Equipment
  3. Screws or Bolts
  4. Ski Chair Lifts, Draglines, Funicular
  5. Medical Devices
  6. Cooking Appliances & Parts
  7. Articles of Plastic
  8. Building Stone
  9. Articles of Iron or Steel
  10. Car Parts

Water and toilet paper weren’t on the list.

“We actually have a pretty big toilet paper manufacturing plant in the state of Utah, with Proctor and Gamble up in Box Elder County. They make a significant amount of toilet paper here in the state,” Hart said.

But this information is not entirely deterring panicked shoppers.

“A little more comfortable, but still, better to be prepared,” said one shopper.

If the strike picks back up in January, the biggest concern for the Utah Inland Port Authority is how it could impact manufacturing and jobs. That’s when production suffers, and prices on those listed items go up.

