On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New technology to reduce congestion by predicting when trains arrive in west Salt Lake City

Oct 3, 2024, 7:52 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Getting stuck at a railroad crossing is never ideal, but people who live on the west side of Salt Lake City know this all too well.

“You never know when (the train) is going to go away,” said Alejandro Puy, councilman for District 2. “It could be, a five minute wall or it could be a 45 minute wall which as you might imagine, it creates all sorts of problems for people.

In 2023, Puy created an initiative to hear how blocked crossings with trains ranging two to three miles impacted people who drive along 900 West.

Puy said the stories he heard included parents who were delayed and had to pay extra for child care and people who were late for doctor’s appointments and had to wait months to reschedule.

“They range from someone giving birth waiting for the train to someone Missing a job interview because (they) were late, missing a concert, missing a date,” he said.

Puy said first responders have also voiced concerns.

“Many times, if it’s a time-sensitive call for service, they avoid the intersections even if they are closer to them because they don’t know if they could be stuck,” he said.

Since then, Puy has sought solutions to alleviate some of the stress. The city council was able to allocate funding for the pilot installation of the Trainfo Mobility Solution.

The system will use sensors to track when a train is coming. Electronic signs posted north and south of the railroad crossing on 900 West and South Temple will alert drivers when the train is coming and how long they can expect to be delayed. The system should be up and running by Oct. 7.

“It will let people know ahead of time while it’s not too late, and they can still reroute,” said Jon Larsen, transportation director for Salt Lake City.

Larsen said if the technology is successful, it could be expanded to other railroad crossings. The new technology is part of a bigger project to bridge the east and west sides of the city together.

“I really want people to know is that we hear you,” Larsen said. “We know that this is a really frustrating issue, and we’re going to keep working on it with projects big and small and everything in between until we’ve got this East-West divide sealed and fixed.”

Drivers and pedestrians can report blocked crossings to the Federal Railroad Administration and can continue to report when impacted to the city.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A driver waiting at a train crossing, which could be a couple of minutes or nearly an hour....

Brianna Chavez

New technology to reduce congestion by predicting when trains arrive in west Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City officials hope new technology will help residents on the west side avoid long waits at train crossings.

8 minutes ago

While a lot of Utah faces housing issues, Moab, shown here Oct. 3, 2024, can't grow its tourism eco...

Alex Cabrero and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Moab faces growth challenges with housing scarcity

Once a quiet small town, Moab, surrounded by red rocks and recreation, isn't a secret anymore and the tourist town has no housing problems for its workers.

1 hour ago

A Costco shopper carting multiple rolls of toilet paper after the coast line strike....

Brian Carlson

Fact vs Fiction: Which Utah goods could be impact by East and Gulf Coasts ports strike

Economists are asking Utahns not to panic about buying things like toilet paper due to the paused coast strike, as those consumer goods will not be affected.

1 hour ago

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently celebrated ...

Carole Mikita

Documentary to feature life, legacy of President Russell M. Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently celebrated his 100th birthday. His life and legacy are the focus of a conference special, airing this Sunday.

1 hour ago

The Christenson family. Creed Christenson was born prematurely, and was given the RSV immunization ...

Emma Benson

What to know about the RSV immunization for babies

As many as 80,000 children under five are hospitalized each year due to RSV, according to the CDC. Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that affects 90% of kids before their second birthday and can cause severe lung infections.

2 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Henderson gave a speech at the University of Utah on Oct. 3, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

Lt. Gov. Henderson’s defense of election system contrasts with other Republicans

With Election Day just over a month away, and ballots set to be mailed out to Utah voters in less than two weeks, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson is defending the state’s election system and condemning threats and claims of fraud.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

New technology to reduce congestion by predicting when trains arrive in west Salt Lake City