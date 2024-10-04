Utah could get another northern lights display from latest geomagnetic storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns who missed out on some of the heavenly shows this year may get another shot at viewing the northern lights over the next few nights.

The National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center issued a strong (G3) geomagnetic storm watch that will remain in effect through Sunday because of two coronal mass ejections from the sun headed toward Earth over the next few days.

“Limited, minor effects to some technological infrastructure (is) possible, but mainly mitigable,” the agency wrote. “The aurora may become visible over many of the northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon.”

It also posted a map showing just below the projected view line Thursday night and Friday night, but Matthew Cappucci, a meteorologist for MyRadar Weather, condensed the information into a helpful visibility map.

He projects that the northern lights will be visible enough in northern Utah for cameras to pick up, but the phenomenon is more likely to be visible to the naked eye across northern Idaho and Wyoming for those interested in taking a slightly longer trip to view them. It will likely be overhead in the extreme northern parts of the U.S. and most of Canada.

The National Weather Service points out that an aurora borealis — commonly referred to as the northern lights — forms when the sun’s ejections reach the Earth’s magnetic field, causing the solar ions to glow in a visual spectacle.

It’s also possible that the newest geomagnetic storm will be stronger than forecast, which is what happened in May when residents across most of Utah and the U.S. were treated to a light show. In that case, the Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm Watch and it ended up becoming an extreme (G5) storm — the strongest of its kind in two decades.

Another geomagnetic storm also produced a heavenly show in Utah in August.

So keep an eye on the sky because it could produce yet another display over the next few nights.