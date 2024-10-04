On the Site:
Family urges seatbelt use after mother, 3 year-old killed in US Highway 40 crash

Oct 3, 2024, 10:03 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

HEBER — A Utah family said they’ve learned a tragic lesson about seatbelts after a mother and her 3-year-old were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday on US Highway 40.

Utah Highway Patrol said Norma Jones and 3-year-old Rosie Jones died after their Volkswagen Passat collided head-on with a Dodge Ram near milepost 36. According to UHP, Rosie was ejected, and said it’s still unclear if Norma was wearing a seatbelt.

The remains of the Jones's car after the accident on US 40 on Oct. 1, 2024.

The remains of the Jones’s car after the accident on US 40 on Oct. 1, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)

Norma’s two other children in the car, 6-year-old Anthony and 11-year-old Freddie, survived the crash. Initially, UHP reported that no one in the car was restrained, but the department believes Freddie was wearing a seatbelt.

“Seeing Freddie stand here with us today really gave me an eye-opener as to why he should wear a seatbelt. It’s a miracle that two of our four are standing with us today,” said Fred Jones, Norma Jones’ husband. “What I can say to anybody that is driving a vehicle or has a family and loved ones like me and all, my family’s here. I would put that seatbelt on.”

Norma Jones and 3-year-old Rosie Jones who were killed in a crash on US 40 on Oct. 1, 2024.

Norma Jones and 3-year-old Rosie Jones who were killed in a crash on US 40 on Oct. 1, 2024. (Jones Family)

The family describes Norma Jones as a devoted mother and wife. In fact, they said she was on her way to get a food order from the Heber Food Bank when she was killed.

“The best mother in the world. Was taking care of you, kids,” said Norma Garcia, Norma Jones’ mother.

Norma helping kids at a birthday party by serving them ice cream.

Norma helping kids at a birthday party by serving them ice cream. (Jones Family)

Anthony suffered a broken back, ribs, and dislocated hip, according to his dad. He was released from surgery Thursday evening and was said to be recovering. Freddie was scraped up but was present with KSL TV and spoke with the family.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe* to help the family, as Fred Jones is now left to care for his five remaining children.

Fred with his oldest son Freddie outside of the hospital.

Fred with his oldest son, Freddie, outside of the hospital. (KSL TV)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

