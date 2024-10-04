Trio Of NFL Locals, Atlanta Falcons Shock Tampa Bay To Kickoff Week Five

On the Site:
Oct 3, 2024, 9:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Atlanta Falcons shocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 36-30, on Thursday Night Football with three NFL locals making positive contributions.

With the OT win, Atlanta improved to 3-2 and Tampa fell to 3-2.

The Falcons are a rare case among NFL teams with a former Ute, Cougar, and Utah High School standout on the roster. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, BYU running back Tyler Allgeier, and Judge Memorial linebacker Kaden Elliss all call the ATL home.

Allgeier struggled to find his rhythm in week five but still managed to be a contributor. He took six carries for 12 yards and added three receptions for 13 yards.

Phillips did the least of the three with one solo tackle and one pass breakup. However, his one tackle was a bigger deal than it may seem. Late in the first half, Phillips was left to make an open-field tackle on Tampa Bay RB Rachaad White on the two-yard line. Phillips wrapped him up and pushed the Buccaneer offense back to the four.

Elliss was the biggest local difference-maker on Thursday as he has been all season. On the year, the SLC native is second on the team in total and solo tackles with 33 and 20. Against the Bucs, he had seven tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss. On top of that, with three minutes left in the fourth, Elliss recovered a fumble forced by safety Jessie Bates.

Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo made a field goal to force OT as the Falcons looked all but done trailing 30-27 in the final minute.

After picking up a first, Kirk Cousins found KhaDarel Hodge for a 45-yard game-winning TD.

The start to week five was thrilling. Here are some other locals to look out for this weekend.

Other Noteworthy #LocalsInTheNFL Matchups In Week Five

  • Former Ute running back Zack Moss will face a Cougar, Kyle Van Noy, and former Utah teammate, Marcus Williams, as the Bengals host the Ravens on Sunday. Moss has scored twice this year and may need to do so again if Cincinnati hopes to down the streaking Ravens.
  • Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley will get his second start in Miami against the Patriots. His first start was rough, but he’ll have a chance at redemption on Sunday in New England.
  • A heated local tight-end battle may go down Houston on Sunday morning. Former Ute Dalton Kincaid has 8 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ last two games. Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz comes off a season-high in receptions and yards in week four. Both Buffalo and Houston come in at 3-1.
  • Utah State alum Jordan Love missed two weeks earlier in the season before returning to throw four touchdowns in week four. It wasn’t the prettiest or most efficient four-touchdown game, but Love and the Packers will look to get back in the win column against the Rams.
  • On Monday Night, a core of locals on the Saints offense will look to dethrone the undefeated Chiefs and Andy Reid. Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams and former Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed will suit up for New Orleans in Arrowhead Stadium. Typically Taysom Hill would be included in this conversation, but he is currently sidelined with a bruised lung and fractured ribs.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

