Sights, Sounds From BYU Basketball’s ‘Marriott Madness’ Event

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball hosted a free fan event called “Marriott Madness” on Thursday night inside the Marriott Center.

In years past, this event was “Midnight Madness,” a student-only gathering to gear up for the BYU men’s and women’s basketball seasons. This year, it started early, at 7 p.m., with fans, corporate sponsors of BYU athletics, and BYU’s student body in attendance.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were introduced to fans in attendance.

BYU women’s basketball: “Joy, passion, purpose.”

The night began with introducing the BYU women’s basketball team, which featured a hype video playing Roscoe Dash’s “All The Way Turnt Up.”

Some of the notable players on this year’s BYU team include sophomore guard Amari Whiting, Cal transfer Kemery Congdon (nee Martin), Baylor/Arkansas State transfer Kendra Gillispie, and true freshman Delaney Gibb.

BYU women’s basketball assistant Josh Edwards spoke to the crowd. During his speech to the crowd, he fired up the rivalry banter with Utah by saying, “We’re gonna send shockwaves to that little school up North.”

He later added that this year’s BYU team is represented by three words: “Joy, Passion, Purpose.” Edwards had the crowd break out in a chant of “J-P-P” for those three words that define this year’s squad, which was picked 12th in the preseason Big 12 poll.

BYU fans were introduced to Egor Demin

Then, the men’s team was introduced to the fans. It started with a hype video that highlighted the history of BYU basketball.

Introductions were by class. The loudest cheers from the sizable Marriott Center crowd were for freshman Egor Demin. After a decorated career with the U18 Real Madrid team, the five-star guard signed with BYU this past summer.

Demin is the first five-star addition to BYU basketball in the internet era. So fans were excited to see him in a BYU uniform for the first time.

The crowd cheered loudly for returning veterans Richie Saunders, Dallin Hall, and Fousseyni Traore.

Kevin Young took the stage and was greeted by the BYU faithful. Jay-Z’s “Young Forever” played over the Marriott Center’s speakers, the same song at his introductory press conference in April.

Three-point contest

Then, there was a three-point contest with two teams featuring a player from both the men’s and women’s squads. The teams consisted of Egor Demin and Santa Clara transfer Marya Hudgins, competing against Dawson Baker and Kemery Congdon.

Baker and Congdon came away with the victory over Demin and Hudgins.

Slam Dunk Contest featured a dunk over Cosmo

After the three-point shootout, a dunk contest took place that was voted on by fan votes who scanned a QR code on the Marriott Center big screen.

The participants were freshmen Elijah Crawford, Kanon Catchings, and senior guard Trey Stewart.

#BYU freshman Elijah Crawford throws down a slam dunk over Cosmo.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/U7IOYtjooQ — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 4, 2024

Elijah Crawford dazzled the crowd with a slam dunk that involved him jumping over BYU mascot Cosmo.

Kanon Catchings had a baseline dunk where he went between the legs and had a reverse jam. It was a nice dunk, but he needed two attempts to pull it off.

What was more impressive than the dunk was his length. The former Purdue signee is 6 feet 9 inches and is viewed as a potential NBA draft pick next year.

Veteran guard Trey Stewart pulled out a juggling act and then went off the board for a throwdown. He also needed two attempts, but it was enough to get the votes for him and Crawford in the finals.

Stewart then earned the Slam Dunk Contest crown with a windmill jam.

Kevin Young gave BYU basketball fans a challenge

First-year BYU head coach Kevin Young had the stage to himself to speak to Cougar fans in attendance.

“This place has an unbelievable reputation for obvious reasons. We’re not even playing a game and this thing is filled to the brim,” Young said to the crowd.

Young then taught the fans “a thing” his team calls “Bingo Three.” He demonstrated the drill with two of his players, Keba Keita and Dawson Baker and later presented a challenge to BYU fans this season when the team hits “Bingo Threes.”

“Anytime we get an offensive rebound, and we get a kick out three, I would love it if this place went absolutely nuts and started yelling, ‘Bingo’ and lost their minds,” said Young.

Bingo!

Young then proceeded to throw the ball off the glass with former Utah transfer Keba Keita, who gathered the board and kicked it out to Dawson Baker. The former UC Irvine transfer, who has worked his way back from a foot injury, had the pressure to knock down the “Bingo Three,” and he buried it.

BYU basketball will hold a Blue & White scrimmage at the Marriott Center next Wednesday, October 9, at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public.

