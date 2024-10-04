Utah veterans to take ‘dream flight’ in WWII-era biplane over Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight local veterans will get the chance to fly over Salt Lake City Friday in an open-cockpit World War II-era biplane.

The vets are all from an assisted living center, The Ridge Cottonwood. They come from all branches of the military, including a U.S. Navy fighter pilot, who said he’s very excited to get back in the cockpit.

The flight is made possible by Dream Flights, a foundation that honors veterans with free flights in the same aircraft used to train aviators during World War II. Dream Flights prides itself on “making heroes dreams come true.”

“Our Dream Flights close the generation gap and open us up to a clearer understanding of ourselves and our world,” the organization says.

The Salt Lake City flight will add to the 7,058 dream flights taken so far through the organization. The plane will soar over Salt Lake at 10 a.m. Friday.