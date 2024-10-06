On the Site:
WATCH: ‘A Century of Service: President Russell M. Nelson’

Oct 6, 2024, 12:31 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


As President Russell M. Nelson celebrates 100 years of life, we celebrate his remarkable example of dedicated service, leadership, and faith. From his early days as a renowned heart surgeon to his current role as the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Nelson has left an indelible mark. This documentary will showcase some of his most recent accomplishments—innovative global initiatives, temple announcements, and his unwavering devotion to God and mankind.

These United States...

WATCH: ‘These United States: Stories that inspire and unite us’

In ‘These United States,’ we celebrate the remarkable strength of community and the transformative impact of collective action. Our nation, often divided, can find unity in these stories that reveal our shared humanity

1 hour ago

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently celebrated ...

WATCH: 'A Century of Service: President Russell M. Nelson'

As President Russell M. Nelson celebrates 100 years of life, we celebrate his remarkable example of dedicated service, leadership, and faith.

3 hours ago

Conferencegoers exit the Conference Center after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual Gene...

Millions hear messages of hope and faith during first day of General Conference

The first day of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrapped up Saturday evening as millions around the world heard messages of hope and faith.

19 hours ago

The Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Dickson: What inspires us in 2024?

Editor’s note: This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Tune in on Sunday at 8 a.m. for a special session of ‘A Woman’s View’ with show […]

1 day ago

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Be peacemakers in polarizing political times, Latter-day Saint leader urges

At a time of sharp disagreement and political gridlock, followers of Jesus Christ should “avoid contention” and be peacemakers, a top Latter-day Saint Leader said Saturday.

1 day ago

WATCH: ‘The Tree of Life: Rooted in Eternity’

The Tree of Life is an image revered in religious texts worldwide and stands as a symbol of hope. This documentary, set against the backdrop of a breathtaking new exhibit at Thanksgiving Point, brings this enduring symbol to life.

1 day ago

abstract vector digital social network technology background

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse.

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

