WATCH: ‘A Century of Service: President Russell M. Nelson’

As President Russell M. Nelson celebrates 100 years of life, we celebrate his remarkable example of dedicated service, leadership, and faith. From his early days as a renowned heart surgeon to his current role as the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Nelson has left an indelible mark. This documentary will showcase some of his most recent accomplishments—innovative global initiatives, temple announcements, and his unwavering devotion to God and mankind.

