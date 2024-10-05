WATCH: ‘The Tree of Life: Rooted in Eternity’

The Tree of Life is an image revered in religious texts worldwide and stands as a symbol of hope. This documentary, set against the backdrop of a breathtaking new exhibit at Thanksgiving Point, brings this enduring symbol to life. It captures the essence of the Tree of Life as it has been envisioned in the Book of Mormon, while also exploring its significance across different faiths and cultures. Experts, scholars, and everyday citizens reveal the Tree’s power to inspire hope, to serve as a compass guiding us through life’s trials, and to remind us of the bonds that unite us all.

