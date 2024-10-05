On the Site:
RELIGION

WATCH: ‘The Tree of Life: Rooted in Eternity’

Oct 5, 2024, 12:30 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

The Tree of Life is an image revered in religious texts worldwide and stands as a symbol of hope. This documentary, set against the backdrop of a breathtaking new exhibit at Thanksgiving Point, brings this enduring symbol to life. It captures the essence of the Tree of Life as it has been envisioned in the Book of Mormon, while also exploring its significance across different faiths and cultures. Experts, scholars, and everyday citizens reveal the Tree’s power to inspire hope, to serve as a compass guiding us through life’s trials, and to remind us of the bonds that unite us all.

Religion

The Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Amanda Dickson, KSL NewsRadio

Dickson: What inspires us in 2024?

Editor’s note: This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Tune in on Sunday at 8 a.m. for a special session of ‘A Woman’s View’ with show […]

1 hour ago

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Daniel Woodruff

Be peacemakers in polarizing political times, Latter-day Saint leader urges

At a time of sharp disagreement and political gridlock, followers of Jesus Christ should “avoid contention” and be peacemakers, a top Latter-day Saint Leader said Saturday.

3 hours ago

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘History of the Saints: The Kirtland House of the Lord’

The Kirtland House of the Lord was the first temple of this dispensation and the beginning of the ordinances of the endowment.

6 hours ago

FILE - Bibles are displayed in Miami. Religious publishers say President Trump's most recently prop...

Ken Miller, Associated Press

Bibles that Oklahoma wants for schools match version backed by Trump

Oklahoma is soliciting bids for Bible suppliers to provide their wares for the state’s education department – and the specific requirements fit Bibles endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

23 hours ago

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The...

Carlysle Price

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to hold 194th semiannual General Conference

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be holding its 149th semiannual General Conference on the first weekend of October.

1 day ago

