Conference weekend programming; where to watch NASCAR, NBC Sports

SALT LAKE CITY — Channel 5 will have a difference in scheduling this upcoming weekend, due to General Conference programming. But have no fear; you can still cheer on your favorite teams by following this guide.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its biannual General Conference on Oct. 5 and 6, and will be airing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. Channel 5 will air special programming throughout the weekend, impacting where to watch weekend sports.

Due to this event, NBC Sports is moving to COZI 5.2 on both Saturday and Sunday. You can also watch on the Peacock app. Comcast and over-the-air are the only carriers that air the national feed. This change will not affect Saturday night football and will air as normal.

Sunday’s NASCAR race will be on channel 5.2 starting at 11:30 a.m. It can also be streamed on Peacock, Hulu, and DirectTV Stream.

The change will only last the weekend of Oct. 5 and 6, and will be back to normal next week.