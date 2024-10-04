On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

Conference weekend programming; where to watch NASCAR, NBC Sports

Oct 4, 2024, 11:24 AM

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 13: The NBC Sports logo is shown on a microphone during the Fallon vs Khal...

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 13: The NBC Sports logo is shown on a microphone during the Fallon vs Khaled Challenge after day two of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 13, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Channel 5 will have a difference in scheduling this upcoming weekend, due to General Conference programming. But have no fear; you can still cheer on your favorite teams by following this guide.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its biannual General Conference on Oct. 5 and 6, and will be airing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. Channel 5 will air special programming throughout the weekend, impacting where to watch weekend sports.

Due to this event, NBC Sports is moving to COZI 5.2 on both Saturday and Sunday. You can also watch on the Peacock app. Comcast and over-the-air are the only carriers that air the national feed. This change will not affect Saturday night football and will air as normal.

Sunday’s NASCAR race will be on channel 5.2 starting at 11:30 a.m. It can also be streamed on Peacock, Hulu, and DirectTV Stream.

The change will only last the weekend of Oct. 5 and 6, and will be back to normal next week.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 13: The NBC Sports logo is shown on a microphone during the Fallon vs Khal...

Carlysle Price

Conference weekend programming; where to watch NASCAR, NBC Sports

Channel 5 will have a difference in scheduling this upcoming weekend, due to General Conference programming. But have no fear; you can still cheer on your favorite teams by following this guide.

4 seconds ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Named First Utah Hockey Club Captain

With the announcement, Keller becomes the newest franchise captain and the first ever to wear the "C" on a Utah sweater.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sights, Sounds From BYU Basketball’s ‘Marriott Madness’ Event

The BYU basketball teams were introduced to fans for the first time in 2024-25.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trio Of NFL Locals, Atlanta Falcons Shock Tampa Bay To Kickoff Week Five

The Atlanta Falcons shocked Tampa Bay in overtime, 36-30, on TNF with three NFL locals making positive contributions.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark WNBA’s Rookie Of The Year

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote,, capping a historic rookie season.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jalen Williams Enjoyed Draft Process With Brother Cody

If it weren't for his little brother, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams might not remember much about the NBA Draft process.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Conference weekend programming; where to watch NASCAR, NBC Sports