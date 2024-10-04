On the Site:
UNCATEGORIZED

When life threw punches, this new mom chose to fight like a girl

Oct 4, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:40 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


LEHI — Seasons in life can throw punches. For one Utah first-time mom, she found herself needing an outlet — and finding it — in what some would call an untraditional way.

Four years ago, Shelby Osborne became a first-time, single mom.

She had heard all about postpartum depression and what women often face.

“I knew of my family history. That was something I was likely going to struggle with, so I read all the symptoms, right? You’re going to be sad, crying, depressed, in bed, all of those things,” Osborne said.

When her daughter was born, she did not experience all of that.

Something, though, was off.

“Bouts of just irritability over things that typically wouldn’t really have these big, strong emotions over, and it can lead to feeling a lot of guilt and shame afterwards,” Osborne said.

Doctor appointments and therapy led her to put a finger on what it was she was facing, known as postpartum rage. Postpartum rage is a mood disruption that can cause agitation in the weeks and months after giving birth. It may cause someone to be easily frustrated, or lose their temper more frequently.

Looking for a place to channel these emotions, she summoned up the courage to walk into a boxing gym.

“You think of a boxing gym, especially as a woman. It can be pretty intimidating,” Osborne said. “I didn’t wanna get hit. I didn’t want to punch anybody.”

With her first class under her belt, she immediately noticed a shift and started throwing the punch back.

“I saw the potential of learning a new skill, and that was inspiring. And it gave me something to work toward. It gave me a place in the gym to put these big emotions, and I signed up right away and just kept coming back,” Osborne told KSL TV.

Shelby Osborne will be representing Legends Boxing at FightCon. (Derek Peterson, KSL TV)

Osborne’s coach Rob Scott sees her grit day in and day out as she represents Legends Boxing. Other women and moms take part on the floor, fighting in Legends Boxing’s first female main event in this year’s FightCon.

“The dedication and a commitment that she’s put toward this sport has been unlike anybody I’ve ever trained in my entire career,” Scott said. “It’s hard. And it’s not traditionally socially accepted that women will get in and compete at that level when in fact, some of the women, women that fight are some of the best fighters I’ve ever seen.”

That is why she calls it — and fights — to ‘EmpowerHer,’ as she learned in Legends Boxing’s ultimate empowerment workshop.

“I was able to come off medications and started feeling better about myself. Really changed my life. Changed the game for me,” Osborne told KSL TV. “I hope that if another mom can hear my story and relate, that she can feel inspired, feel seen, and possibly step into the gym and we can see her and help her.”

Shelby will be fighting Saturday as part of the main event at FightCon, proving what it looks like to fight like a girl.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

