Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to hold 194th semiannual General Conference

Oct 4, 2024, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The...

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be holding its 194th semiannual General Conference on the first weekend of October.

General Conference is a worldwide gathering of The Church, held twice a year in April and October. Church leaders from around the world share messages, and announce Church news.

The meeting, hosted at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, will be broadcast worldwide, and translated to over 100 languages in 100 countries.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, The Church will hold a total of four meetings. On Saturday and Sunday, the morning session will begin at 10 a.m., and conclude at 12 p.m. Then, afternoon sessions for both days will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Channel 5 will be broadcasting the sessions, Church documentaries, and a Special Sunday Edition preceding Sunday morning’s session. All sports usually broadcast on Channel 5 can be found on COZI 5.2, and on Peacock.

Channel 5’s General Conference Saturday session programming schedule. (KSL TV)

