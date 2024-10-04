On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Jay Hill Focusing On ‘Be Smart’ Advice After Health Scare

Oct 4, 2024, 1:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football defensive coordinator Jay Hill has continued to work since suffering a heart attack two days before BYU’s 2024 season kicked off.

It’s been a delicate balance for Hill, who, before his heart attack, was leading BYU’s defense from the sidelines a season ago. This year, he has been in the booth calling the defensive plays for a defense ranked 26th nationally in total defense.

During practices, Hill has called the defense from the Student Athlete Building balcony on a headset.

Hill provided an update on how he’s feeling five weeks after suffering a heart attack with the KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty G.

Jay Hill focusing on “Be Smart” advice from doctors

“Well, I’m feeling better every day,” Hill said on the KSL Sports Zone. “But what’s crazy about this whole deal is that I was feeling great the morning of the heart attack. Like, I really was feeling awesome. I had gone on long runs the day before and felt good. It came out of nowhere, which was surprising to me and everybody.”

Individuals throughout the state and football communities around the country were surprised and immediately expressed their support for Hill and his family.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, who Hill once played for and worked under at Utah, said on September 2, days after Hill suffered the heart attack, “It was shocking.”

“Jay is a guy that’s always been in great shape and keeps himself fit,” Whittingham added. “He’s only 49 years old, which is a sobering thought that it could happen to anybody, I guess.”

Hill has listened to his doctors carefully to continue improving.

“Since that time, the doctors tell you, ‘You better be smart,’ because you’ve obviously got some issues. So be smart.”

Since the health scare, Hill has focused on being smart. But that’s challenging in college football, where coaches work around the clock to find competitive advantages against their opponents, especially those in power conferences.

“I’ve tried to [be smart], but you also have a job to do. So I don’t know what ‘Be Smart’ is. For most people, that probably means taking two or three weeks off and figure out life and all of that stuff. For a football coach, that might be cutting down to 60 hours a week. So I don’t know what that represents, other than I feel better right now than I did two weeks ago, and I feel like I’m getting better every day.”

Moving forward for Hill, BYU football after the bye week

It’s unclear if Hill will stay in the box to call his defense when BYU returns to action next week to take on Arizona.

Last month, he said he would reevaluate during the bye for a possible return to the field.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Hill (@coachjhill)

During BYU’s 5-0 start this season, some wins went down to the wire at SMU and Baylor. Those are nerve-wracking moments, but for Hill, he hasn’t knowingly been fazed by those moments.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve never felt it. At least, I don’t think I did,” Hill said to the KSL Sports Zone. “Maybe we just learned to internalize it so well that we don’t think it’s there. But obviously, I was doing something wrong, either internalizing something that I didn’t know was there or whatever.

“That’s also part of what we love about the game is when it builds and the tension and the anxiety and will the guys step up and make a play? I mean, that’s my favorite part of the game is watching those moments unfold. It’s kind of a two-edged sword, right? It’s what you love so much about the game. But health-wise, maybe that’s what you’ve got to be smart with.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Field Nearly Finalized For Black Desert PGA Tour Championship In Southern Utah

With the field mostly set for the upcoming Black Desert PGA Tour Championship, a long-lasting streak will come to an end very soon. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Baseball Team to play at Smith’s Ballpark next season

The Utah Utes baseball team will remain in Smith's Ballpark, the former home of the Salt Lake Bees, for one more season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream Utah Jazz Vs. New Zealand Breakers

The Utah Jazz will kick off the 2024-25 preseason as they host the New Zealand Breakers on Friday night at the Delta Center.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Players React To Team Naming Clayton Keller As Captain

In response to Clayton Keller being name the Utah Hockey Club's first-ever Captain, several of his teammates shared their thoughts on the historic selection of the organization's new leader.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Jay Hill Focusing On ‘Be Smart’ Advice After Health Scare

Hill continues to improve as he told Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Named First Utah Hockey Club Captain

With the announcement, Keller becomes the newest franchise captain and the first ever to wear the "C" on a Utah sweater.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU’s Jay Hill Focusing On ‘Be Smart’ Advice After Health Scare