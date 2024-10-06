Sunday Edition: Rev. Dr. Andrew Teal

This week on Sunday Edition, the Rev. Dr. Andrew Teal, joins Boyd Matheson for a discussion on principles that break down barriers and build bridges across countries and in our communities. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Teal is a Chaplain, Fellow and Lecturer in Theology at Pembroke College, Oxford. He dives into the ideas of creating peace and unity among those around us. Finally, Boyd explores the power and importance of gathering and how it makes us more “hopeful, more joyful, more thoughtful: In a word, more alive.”

Share