On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Dolly Parton pitches in toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Oct 4, 2024, 1:55 PM

FILE: Dolly Parton (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)...

FILE: Dolly Parton (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAN HECHING, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Dolly Parton is doing her best to lend support to flood- and storm-ravaged areas in the aftermath of Helene.

Parton, along with her companies Dollywood Parks & Resorts, The Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage, will partner with Walmart to provide significant donations to flood relief across the Appalachian region.

The efforts were announced Friday at a Walmart in Newport, Tennessee, where meals, showers and laundry facilities are being offered to community members affected by the unprecedented flooding in the area.

Parton, who was present at the event, said that like everyone else, she has been “trying to absorb” the destruction and loss caused by the hurricane, which killed more than 200 people and left multitudes without homes.

“We’re all here to mend these broken hearts,” she said, adding that she really wished “we were all together for a different reason.”

“Who knew, in our little part of the country here – where I was born and raised, just right down the road – that we would have this kind of devastation? When I look around, I think, ‘These are my mountains, these are my valleys, these are my rivers… these are my people, and this is my home.’”

Parton later mentioned how “personal” this cause is to her. “I have a of my own relatives that live here, and when we heard about this, it was devastating, not just because it was my family, because all these people feel like my people. We all feel related, and we are in some sort of way. So it just devastated me just to know that we had to suffer like that.”

She announced a $1 million personal donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a registered charitable organization dedicated to providing immediate assistance to Helene flood victims. Additionally, Dolly’s aforementioned East Tennessee businesses along with The Dollywood Foundation are combining efforts to match her donation to Mountain Ways with an added $1 million contribution.

At the event, Walmart US president and CEO John Furner announced that Walmart, including Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation, would donate a total of $10 million to hurricane relief efforts across the affected states.

The monstrously sized Category 4 Hurricane Helene carved a more than 500-mile path of destruction across the Southeast and has killed over 200 people – the second-deadliest hurricane to strike the US mainland in the past 50 years behind Hurricane Katrina 19 years ago.

The storm threw down so much water over the southern Appalachians over a 3-day span that it was a widespread once-in-1,000 year rainfall event for the region, according the National Weather Service.

All of that water barreled down the mountains, liquifying the slopes in some places into devastating mudslides that wiped homes off their foundations. Water levels surged feet higher than they’d ever been observed before, charting a new course as they wiped out dozens of bridges, roads and homes and sent them downstream.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Bibles are displayed in Miami. Religious publishers say President Trump's most recently prop...

Ken Miller, Associated Press

Bibles that Oklahoma wants for schools match version backed by Trump

Oklahoma is soliciting bids for Bible suppliers to provide their wares for the state’s education department – and the specific requirements fit Bibles endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

1 hour ago

FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen, June 28, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbei...

Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Supreme Court leaves in place two Biden environmental regulations

The Supreme Court has left in place two Biden administration environmental regulations aimed at reducing emissions of planet-warming methane and toxic mercury.

2 hours ago

This photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter shows part of a damaged taxiway at Miyazaki Airport i...

Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

American bomb from WWII explodes at a Japanese airport

A U.S. bomb from World War II has exploded at a Japanese airport, causing a large crater in a taxiway and the cancellation of more than 80 flights.

3 hours ago

Chief Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe talks about the tribes involvement in Civilization VII at the...

Graham Lee Brewer and Matt O'Brien, Associated Press

Civilization 7 makers work with Shawnee to bring sincere representation of the tribe to the game

When Firaxis approached the tribal nation with a proposal to make a playable character out of their famous leader Tecumseh in the upcoming game Civilization 7, Barnes felt a rush of excitement.

4 hours ago

FILE: Dolly Parton (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)...

Dan Heching, CNN

Dolly Parton pitches in toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Parton, along with her companies Dollywood Parks & Resorts, The Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage, will partner with Walmart to provide significant donations to flood relief across the Appalachian region.

4 hours ago

FILE - In this image released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, ...

Haley Britzky, Way Mullery and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

The US has strengthened its military posture in the Middle East amid unrest. Here’s where those assets are deployed

The US has strengthened its military posture consistently in the Middle East over the last year following the breakout of the war between Israel and Hamas, with tensions increasing further in the days after Israel launched its operation against Hezbollah.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Dolly Parton pitches in toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts