Utah Hockey Club Players React To Team Naming Clayton Keller As Captain

SALT LAKE CITY – In response to Clayton Keller being named the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever Captain, several of his teammates shared their thoughts on the historic selection of the organization’s newest leader. Clearly, the team is pleased with Keller wearing the “C” and look forward to supporting him as their primary leader into battle moving forward.

Lawson Crouse shares that the Utah Hockey Club made the right decision

As one of the other primary leaders of the club and someone who has recently worn the alternate captain “A” at times during his eight years with the team, Lawson Crouse shared his approval of Keller, and that the organization was spot on with their choice.

Lawson Crouse on Clayton Keller being named UHC captain: “They made the right pick and obviously everyone’s really proud and happy for him.”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/06cN1Vjpus — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 4, 2024

“Obviously it’s very exciting, very proud of Kells,” Crouse said. “It’s a huge honor. Kells is a great competitor and a great leader for our team. I believe he can take us where we need to be. More importantly he’s a great person. He has a lot of respect in our locker room and obviously that goes so far. Definitely a guy that everyone looks up to and everyone is able to follow. They made the right pick and obviously everyone’s super proud and happy for him.”

As someone who was also likely considered for the captain role, it’s encouraging to see Crouse so supportive of his teammate during such a historic moment for the club.

Crouse will certainly be someone to keep an eye on for the role of alternate captain this season.

Sean Durzi says there’s no better guy to take on this role than Clayton Keller

In the NHL, naming a captain is a big deal. To wear the “C” is a very serious matter and one that cannot be treated lightly. So, for the club, this was a process they wanted to be very careful with as they entered a new chapter of hockey in Utah. According to defenseman Sean Durzi who played beneath several highly respected leaders during his time in Los Angeles, there was no other option than Keller.

Sean Durzi on Clayton Keller being named UHC captain: “There is no better guy to take on the lead and the role…he’s a guy that I’m happy to have the C.”#UtahHC #NHL pic.twitter.com/qdMDALLVXF — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 4, 2024

“You think of the stakes. Inaugural season, new state in the NHL, new city, just the hype around the team…there is no better guy to take on the lead and the role. Especially, like I said, to have that even keel. To be able to block out all the noise and just be able to focus. You see it every day in practice right now. So much hype leading up to our first game and every single day he shows up. He’s great on the ice, he expects nothing less from everybody else and he’s a guy that I am happy to have the C,” Durzi said.

Similar to Crouse, Durzi is another player who could be considered for the role of alternate captain this season.

