On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Players React To Team Naming Clayton Keller As Captain

Oct 4, 2024, 1:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In response to Clayton Keller being named the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever Captain, several of his teammates shared their thoughts on the historic selection of the organization’s newest leader. Clearly, the team is pleased with Keller wearing the “C” and look forward to supporting him as their primary leader into battle moving forward.

Full Story: Clayton Keller Named First Utah Hockey Club Captain

Lawson Crouse shares that the Utah Hockey Club made the right decision

As one of the other primary leaders of the club and someone who has recently worn the alternate captain “A” at times during his eight years with the team, Lawson Crouse shared his approval of Keller, and that the organization was spot on with their choice.

“Obviously it’s very exciting, very proud of Kells,” Crouse said. “It’s a huge honor. Kells is a great competitor and a great leader for our team. I believe he can take us where we need to be. More importantly he’s a great person. He has a lot of respect in our locker room and obviously that goes so far. Definitely a guy that everyone looks up to and everyone is able to follow. They made the right pick and obviously everyone’s super proud and happy for him.”

As someone who was also likely considered for the captain role, it’s encouraging to see Crouse so supportive of his teammate during such a historic moment for the club.

Crouse will certainly be someone to keep an eye on for the role of alternate captain this season.

Sean Durzi says there’s no better guy to take on this role than Clayton Keller

In the NHL, naming a captain is a big deal. To wear the “C” is a very serious matter and one that cannot be treated lightly. So, for the club, this was a process they wanted to be very careful with as they entered a new chapter of hockey in Utah. According to defenseman Sean Durzi who played beneath several highly respected leaders during his time in Los Angeles, there was no other option than Keller.

“You think of the stakes. Inaugural season, new state in the NHL, new city, just the hype around the team…there is no better guy to take on the lead and the role. Especially, like I said, to have that even keel. To be able to block out all the noise and just be able to focus. You see it every day in practice right now. So much hype leading up to our first game and every single day he shows up. He’s great on the ice, he expects nothing less from everybody else and he’s a guy that I am happy to have the C,” Durzi said.

Similar to Crouse, Durzi is another player who could be considered for the role of alternate captain this season.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will wrap up their preseason against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone.  Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Field Nearly Finalized For Black Desert PGA Tour Championship In Southern Utah

With the field mostly set for the upcoming Black Desert PGA Tour Championship, a long-lasting streak will come to an end very soon. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Baseball Team to play at Smith’s Ballpark next season

The Utah Utes baseball team will remain in Smith's Ballpark, the former home of the Salt Lake Bees, for one more season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream Utah Jazz Vs. New Zealand Breakers

The Utah Jazz will kick off the 2024-25 preseason as they host the New Zealand Breakers on Friday night at the Delta Center.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Players React To Team Naming Clayton Keller As Captain

In response to Clayton Keller being name the Utah Hockey Club's first-ever Captain, several of his teammates shared their thoughts on the historic selection of the organization's new leader.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Jay Hill Focusing On ‘Be Smart’ Advice After Health Scare

Hill continues to improve as he told Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Named First Utah Hockey Club Captain

With the announcement, Keller becomes the newest franchise captain and the first ever to wear the "C" on a Utah sweater.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Hockey Club Players React To Team Naming Clayton Keller As Captain