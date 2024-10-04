How To Watch, Stream Utah Jazz Vs. New Zealand Breakers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will kick off the 2024-25 preseason as they host the New Zealand Breakers on Friday night at the Delta Center.

The contest is the first of six preseason games for the Jazz before opening the season on October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Youth Movement Underway For Jazz

Though Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and John Collins return from last season’s roster, the Jazz’s youth movement has been at the forefront of training camp.

Rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski will all compete for playing during the preseason, while sophomores Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensbaugh appear slotted for key roles on opening night.

The @utahjazz held their first media session of the 2024-25 season, and all signs point to a full youth movement at the Delta Center. “We simply have more young guys as part of our rotation. It’s going to look different.” #takenote | @kslsportshttps://t.co/3XhJf5j39J — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) September 27, 2024

The Jazz added free agents Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills, and Svi Mykhailiuk during the summer, though playing time will likely be limited in light of the team’s emphasis on youth.

Head coach Will Hardy returns to the Jazz for his third season overseeing the roster.

Breakers Will Face Two NBA Teams During Preseason

The Jazz represent the first of two NBA contests for the Breakers during their trip to the States.

After facing the Jazz, the Breakers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 11.

The @NZBreakers have touched down in Salt Lake City ahead of their #NBLxNBA game tomorrow against the @utahjazz 🎶@jogracehealy hit training to check in with the team as well as chatting to some of the new faces joining for the tour ▶️ pic.twitter.com/Ocroa9DYH9 — NBL (@NBL) October 4, 2024

The New Zealand roster is led in scoring by former Arizona Wildcat Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Davidson center Sam Mennenga.

The Jazz beat the Beakers 114-94 last offseason.

Jazz 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

In total, the Jazz will play three home, and three road games during their preseason schedule.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST

October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

How To Watch, Stream Jazz and New Zealand Breakers

The Jazz will host the Breakers on Friday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . International viewers can see the game on the NBL+ app and NBL website, and NBA league pass.

