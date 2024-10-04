On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UTA and UDOT prepared for a busy weekend downtown

Oct 4, 2024, 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

A crowd of people preparing to ouse a sidewalk after General conference sessions ended on April 7, ...

A crowd of people preparing to ouse a sidewalk after General conference sessions ended on April 7, 2024. (Derrick Jones, KSL NewsRadio archives)

(Derrick Jones, KSL NewsRadio archives)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DON BRINKERHOFF, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is confident it’s ready for a very busy weekend ahead in Salt Lake City.

There’s a surge of people expected to be downtown on Oct. 5 and 6 for General Conference, an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight and a trade show.

UTA Senior Spokesperson Gavin Gustafson said the transit’s blue line will get people around the city over the busy weekend.

“If you’re coming from further outside of Salt Lake Valley, you can take the Frontrunner to the Salt Lake Central Station and then jump on the blue line from there,” Gustafson said. “Obviously, bus lines connect to the blue line throughout the city.”

The Frontrunner won’t be available to ride on Sunday due to UTA using Sunday’s to maintain Frontrunner rails. However, Gustafson said TRAX will still be available to riders.

Free UTA rides for ticket holders

Gustafson said if you’re riding transit on your way to the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, your ticket to conference is also your ticket to a free ride on any UTA buses or trains.

If you’re going to Salt Lake City for other events this weekend, you can ride for free in the downtown area in free fare zone areas.

“The free fare zone is part of the blue, green and red line,” Gustafson said. “From Salt Lake Central Station, which is approximately 600 West, through downtown, past the Gateway, past the Arena Station, Temple Square Station, City Center, down Main Street, until 500 South [and] the Courtyard Station.”

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Conference Center is expected to be at full capacity. Gustafson said UTA is ready for the crowds.

“We don’t have a specific event service planned for the weekend, which I would say speaks to the strength of our standard setup,” Gustafson said. “But we do always have additional vehicles ready to be added if needed.”

Other preparations

John Gleason with the Utah Department of Transportation said UDOT is also prepared for the weekend.

“These are special occasions and any kind of concert or big convention that we have, whether it’s in Salt Lake, West Valley, down at the Stadium of Fire, any big event like that, we staff our traffic operations center with traffic engineers that are monitoring the area.”

Gleason also said those traffic engineers monitor the streets live. He said if there’s anything slowing traffic, like a crash, law enforcement is brought in to tend to the area.

“Being able to adjust signal times, it’s a big time saver for people,” Gleason said. “It allows people to get into an event, or a conference in this case, with much more ease and convenience than if we just left the signals at a normal rate.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

tooele county sheriff's office...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Girl stabbed after her brother encouraged, arranged for her to fight, police say

A Tooele man is facing criminal charges accusing him of pressuring two teenagers to fight, one of whom is his sister, resulting in the sister being stabbed multiple times.

3 minutes ago

A Utah home listed for sale with an agents sign in the front yard....

Daniel Woodruff

Lawmaker wants to prohibit large companies from buying single-family homes in Utah

A Utah lawmaker wants to prevent large companies from buying homes in the state and turning them into rentals.

14 minutes ago

A student at Utah Valley University in Orem on July 31. The Utah System of Higher Education will al...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Every Utah high school student now guaranteed admission to higher education school

The Utah System of Higher Education will now allow every high school student in Utah admission to at least one of the 16 public higher education institutions in the state, regardless of GPA.

35 minutes ago

DWR officials tranquilized and relocated a 2-year-old male black bear after it caused traffic issue...

Mike Anderson

Black bear encounters up this year, high temps the likely cause

Black bear encounters are way up along the Wasatch Front, and Division of Wildlife Resources biologists say our hot weather is partly to blame.

1 hour ago

FILE...

Daniella Rivera

If you’ve called 911 in Salt Lake city, the KSL Investigators want to hear from you

Whether your experience was positive, negative, or neutral, if you've called 911 in Salt Lake City, the KSL Investigators want to hear about it.

1 hour ago

A street in Tooele County with mid-day traffic. Some complain about the trucks that pass through To...

Dan Rascon

Rapid growth comes with blessings and challenges for Tooele County

About 30 miles straight west of Salt Lake City sits a county that's bursting at the seams – Tooele County. With growing popularity and population come blessings and challenges.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

UTA and UDOT prepared for a busy weekend downtown